Sumathi Valavu OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where To Watch Online

The Malayalam horror comedy Sumathi Valavu, which originally hit the theaters on August 1, 2025, is all set to make its digital debut. Fans won’t have to wait much longer: the film will be available for online streaming starting 26 September 2025 on Zee5. Apart from the original Malayalam version, Zee5 is also bringing dubbed editions in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

To build the hype, the makers released a streaming trailer, declaring “Sumathi Valavu” premieres 26th September on Zee5.

Plot and Setting

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and penned by Abhilash Pillai, the story is set in a Kerala village during the 1990s. The central spooky location is a road curve named after a woman called Sumathi, who met a tragic end at the spot. Over time, this “Sumathi Valavu” becomes infamous for eerie occurrences.

As different characters cross paths with this blend, strange and unsettling events start unfolding. Through the interactions, mysteries surroundings Sumathi’s death and the dark history tied to that place begin to surface.

Cast and Crew

The film features Arjun Ashokan in the lead, supported by a strong ensemble including Malavika Manoj Sidharth Bharathan, Gokul Suresh, Balu Varghese, Saiju Kurup, and Sshivada. Additional roles are portrayed by Devanandha, Sreepath Yan, Joohi Jayakumar, Jasnya K. Jayadeesh, Gopika Anil, and Shravan Mukesh.

Behind the scenes, “Sumathi Valavu” was produced by Gokulam Gopalan and Murali Kunnumpurath under Sree Gokulam Movies and Waterman Films LLP. Co-producers are Baiju Gopalan and V.C. Praveen. Technically, Shankar P.V. handled cinematography; the editing was done by Shafique Muhamed Ali; M.R. Rajakrishnan worked on sound design. Art direction is by Ajay Mangad, dance sequences were choreographed by Sherif Master, visual effects by Ident VFX Lab, and DI work by Liju Prabhakar.

With its theatrical run complete, the film now reaches audiences beyond the cinema. For those who enjoy horror blended with comedic moments, “Sumathi Valavu” offers exactly that—an intriguing storyline, atmospheric setting, and a hint of nostalgia with its ’90s village backdrop. Come 26 September, viewers on Zee5 will have the chance to dive into its mystery and ghosts—across multiple languages.