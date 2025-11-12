LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025 Delhis Red Fort blast business news bcci donald trump delhi blast bollywood actor govinda news Georgia Bihar Election 2025 Bihar elections 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Sussanne Khan broke down at Zarine Khan’s emotional prayer meet, showing enduring family bonds beyond marriage. Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt tribute, “Privileged to be loved by you,” reflected deep respect and love, highlighting the family’s unity even after separation.

Sussanne Khan Weeps at Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet; Hrithik Roshan’s Emotional Tribute Melts Hearts (Pc: instagram)
Sussanne Khan Weeps at Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet; Hrithik Roshan’s Emotional Tribute Melts Hearts (Pc: instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 12, 2025 11:06:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

The prayer meeting for Zarine Khan, the mother of actor Zayed Khan and former mother-in-law to Sussanne Khan, turned out to be a very touching and highly emotional event. Though Sussanne Khan was separated from Hrithik Roshan, she was in a completely unbearable condition, which showed the very strong connection she had with Zarine Khan, who was the one that she called ‘Mom’ with love. Her crying was a very strong and public expression of sorrow, which made it clear that the relationship of family goes much farther than just legal or married status.

Sussanne Khan’s Bond With Mother Zarine Khan

Sussanne’s being and her clear distress made a strong point: the love and the bond of family created by marriage sometimes live on longer than the marriage itself. Despite her divorce from Hrithik, Sussanne has been nurturing a close and warm relationship with the whole Roshan and Khan families.

She was not grieving like a former relative, but like a real daughter who had lost a big matriarchal figure in her life. This steadfast support and bond prove that there is a certain maturity and depth in their relationship which, although public, is rare and also, very inspiring.

Hrithik Roshan’s Heartfelt Statement About Zarine Khan

Hrithik Roshan, in a stunning manifestation of respect and unbreakable bond, used the social media platform to post a touching tribute to Zarine Khan. “It is a privilege to be loved by you,” was the very moving and straight acknowledgment of the love and indeed the grace that Zarine Khan had given him.



The statement made in the midst of the family’s greatest sorrow indeed speaks a lot about the place that she was holding in the lives of her loved ones, including her ex-son-in-law, and thus the family’s were very much alike.

Moreover, it brings to light the intimate and good relationship of Hrithik, Sussanne, and their families that the separation still allowed love and respect to be the foundations of their relationship. The common sorrow of Sussanne and Hrithik provided us with a rare opportunity to see a modern-day, blended family taking the loss together.

Also Read: Sussanne Khan’s Mother Zarine Khan Dies At 81

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 11:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hrithik RoshanSussanne Khan

RELATED News

Who Is HyunA? K Pop Star Who Collapses On-Stage, Here’s Why

Dharmendra’s Health Improves, Veteran Actor Heads Home from Hospital

Actor Vijay Deverakonda Questioned By Telangana SIT In Online Betting App, What’s The Case All About?

Bollywood Star Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Sudden Collapse, Fans Pray For His Recovery

Toys Vs Tech: First Teaser For ‘TOY STORY 5’ OUT, Says, ‘The Age Of Toys Is Over’, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Was Umar un-Nabi Trying To Destroy Proof After Faridabad Raid? Here Are The 5 Big Reasons

Groww IPO Listing: Fintech Star Shines Bright With 12% Premium Debut, ₹6,632 Crore Market Entry Opens With A Bang

What’s The Hidden Meaning Behind Google Doodle Today ? Doodle Goes Mathematical

BCCI’s Message To Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma ‘Cannot Play For India Unless…’

US Can’t Rely on Unemployed Alone: Trump Backs Skilled Foreign Workers Under H-1B Visa Program

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (12.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (12-11-2025): Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Pine Labs IPO Allotment: Here’s How To Check Your Status Online Step By Step

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 12-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’
Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’
Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’
Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

QUICK LINKS