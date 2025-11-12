Sussanne Khan Breaks Down At Mother Zarine Khan’s Prayer Meet, Hrithik Roshan Says: ‘It Was A Privilege To Be Loved By You’

The prayer meeting for Zarine Khan, the mother of actor Zayed Khan and former mother-in-law to Sussanne Khan, turned out to be a very touching and highly emotional event. Though Sussanne Khan was separated from Hrithik Roshan, she was in a completely unbearable condition, which showed the very strong connection she had with Zarine Khan, who was the one that she called ‘Mom’ with love. Her crying was a very strong and public expression of sorrow, which made it clear that the relationship of family goes much farther than just legal or married status.

Sussanne Khan’s Bond With Mother Zarine Khan

Sussanne’s being and her clear distress made a strong point: the love and the bond of family created by marriage sometimes live on longer than the marriage itself. Despite her divorce from Hrithik, Sussanne has been nurturing a close and warm relationship with the whole Roshan and Khan families.

She was not grieving like a former relative, but like a real daughter who had lost a big matriarchal figure in her life. This steadfast support and bond prove that there is a certain maturity and depth in their relationship which, although public, is rare and also, very inspiring.

Hrithik Roshan’s Heartfelt Statement About Zarine Khan

Hrithik Roshan, in a stunning manifestation of respect and unbreakable bond, used the social media platform to post a touching tribute to Zarine Khan. “It is a privilege to be loved by you,” was the very moving and straight acknowledgment of the love and indeed the grace that Zarine Khan had given him.







The statement made in the midst of the family’s greatest sorrow indeed speaks a lot about the place that she was holding in the lives of her loved ones, including her ex-son-in-law, and thus the family’s were very much alike.

Moreover, it brings to light the intimate and good relationship of Hrithik, Sussanne, and their families that the separation still allowed love and respect to be the foundations of their relationship. The common sorrow of Sussanne and Hrithik provided us with a rare opportunity to see a modern-day, blended family taking the loss together.

