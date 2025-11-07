Sussanne Khan’s Mother Zarine Khan Dies At 81

Veteran actor and producer Sanjay Khan’s wife Zarine Khan has died on Friday afternoon after suffering a cardiac arrest. Mother to Zayed Khan and Sussanne Khan, Zarine passed away at the age of 81. Known for her grace, warmth, and strong family values, she was regarded as the pillar of the Khan house, often seen supporting her husband and children at major family and social events.

Background Of Zarine Khan

Born Zarin Katrak, she married Sanjay Khan in 1966, and together they built one of Bollywood’s most respected families. She is survived by her four children, Zayed Khan, Sussanne Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora, and was also connected to prominent industry figures, including her nephews Fardeen Khan and Hrithik Roshan (Sussanne’s former husband).

While celebrated for her social charm, Zarine had her own share of accomplishments. She briefly appeared in films, notably as Dev Anand’s secretary, Jenny Fernandes, in the 1963 classic Tere Ghar Ke Saamne. Beyond the screen, she was also known for her creativity and passion for design and food.

Author, Designer, And The Heart Of A Famous Family

An accomplished interior designer and food writer, Zarine authored “Family Secrets: The Khan Family Cookbook”, a collection of recipes and stories that celebrated her family’s culinary traditions. The book offered a rare glimpse into the intimate side of one of Bollywood’s most illustrious families.

Recently, Zarine was also seen on her daughter Farah Khan Ali’s vlog, where she appeared alongside the family cook, Dilip, reminiscing about cherished memories, including how Sanjay Khan’s home hosted Farah’s mehendi ceremony before her wedding to filmmaker Shirish Kunder.

READ MORE: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Blessed With ‘A Bundle Of Joy’, Celebrity Couple Gave Birth To A Baby Boy