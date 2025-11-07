LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Blessed With 'A Bundle Of Joy', Celebrity Couple Gave Birth To A Baby Boy

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcome their first child, a baby boy, sending fans into celebration. Bollywood’s power couple marks a new beginning as they embrace parenthood with joy and love.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: November 7, 2025 11:44:43 IST

It’s a Boy! Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their Little Superstar

Bollywood’s golden couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, just levelled up, from reel-life charmers to real-life parents!

The duo announced the arrival of their baby boy on Instagram, sending fans (and the internet) into a collective AWW of joy.

The post, filled with love and gratitude, instantly went viral, because, let’s be honest, #VicKat fans have been waiting for this moment since the royal wedding in Rajasthan!

As wishes poured in from every corner of B-Town, one thing’s clear: the newest Kaushal has already stolen hearts without even a debut.

So while the world eagerly awaits the first picture of Baby Kaushal, we can already imagine, perfect dimples from dad, elegance from mom, and enough star power to light up the entire film industry.

For Kat and Vicky,  parenthood looks like Their biggest blockbuster yet!

Katrina Kaif’s Low-Key Pregnancy Story

As is the norm with Katrina, the mom-to-be decided to make her pregnancy very understated. She stayed out of the limelight and avoided appearing in public and in the media.

In the meantime, Vicky Kaushal found a very nice balance, going to movie promotions and other industry events while still preparing to have a baby. It was impossible to imagine that fans were not impressed by the fact that the couple was so grounded and realistic in the middle of such a special, life-changing period.

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Fairytale Rajasthani Wedding

Their love story between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal was indeed a Bollywood love story in its actual form. In December 2021, the couple got married in the gorgeous Six Senses Fort Barwara, located in Rajasthan, in the presence of immediate family and friends only.

The wedding was everything classy, close, and dreamy, miles apart in terms of media hype. As true to their personalities, Katrina and Vicky kept things very much private, and the limelight was on love rather than luxury and glamour.

(Witth Inputs)

Also Read: Kamal Haasan Turns 71: Revisiting His Iconic Roles And Record Achievements…



First published on: Nov 7, 2025 11:20 AM IST
QUICK LINKS