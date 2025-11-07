LIVE TV
Kamal Haasan Turns 71: Revisiting His Iconic Roles And Record Achievements, Check His Net Worth

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 71st birthday today, marking over six decades of excellence in Indian cinema. From a child artist to a legendary actor, director, and producer, Haasan’s unmatched versatility and creativity have made him one of the most respected figures in the film industry.

Ulaganayagan- Kamal Haasan turns 71 today. He received this title by director K.S. Ravikumar’s Thenali, released in 2000, was the first film that bestowed Kamal Haasan with the title “Ulaganayagan.” The comedy-drama highlighted Haasan’s exceptional range and worldwide charm, earning him the admiration of fans who began calling him the “Universal Hero.”

From his debut as a child artist to his evolution into a master storyteller, Haasan has consistently pushed creative boundaries. Known for his brilliance in films like Nayakan and Hey Ram, he continues to blend intellect and imagination in his work. With four National Awards and countless accolades, Haasan stands as a symbol of innovation and excellence in Indian cinema, inspiring generations of artists and filmmakers.

Kamal Haasan’s Illustrious Career Journey

Kamal Haasan began his cinematic journey in 1960 as a four-year-old in Kalathur Kannamma, which earned him the Rashtrapati Award. By the 1980s, he had firmly established his versatility with films such as Sagara Sangamam, Nayakan, Pushpaka Vimana, and Apoorva Sagodharargal.

Haasan made his Hindi film debut in 1981 with Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which became a box-office success. He later starred in Avvai Shanmugi and its Hindi version Chachi 420, both adaptations of Mrs. Doubtfire, proving his unmatched range as an actor and filmmaker.

The Actor Who Never Stopped Experimenting

Throughout his career, Kamal Haasan has experimented with bold subjects and unique storytelling. He delivered acclaimed performances in Dasavathaaram, where he portrayed ten roles, and Vishwaroopam, which he also directed and produced. His film Uttama Villain further showcased his depth as a performer and storyteller. Haasan’s ability to combine social messages with entertainment has earned him immense respect across the industry. Even after six decades in cinema, he continues to evolve, balancing art, technology, and realism with creative precision.

Kamal Haasan returned to the big screen with powerful performances in Vikram, Indian 2, and Thug Life. In 2025, he starred in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, which is now streaming on Netflix. His collaboration with top directors and actors shows his continued relevance in modern Indian cinema.

Fans praised his comeback in Indian 2, calling it one of his finest performances in recent years. Haasan’s film choices reflect his commitment to diverse storytelling, ensuring his legacy remains timeless in both Tamil and global cinema.

Kamal Haasan’s Net Worth and Future Projects

According to CNBC-TV18, Kamal Haasan’s net worth stands at around Rs 450 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in India. His production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, recently announced a new project titled KH 237. He will also appear in Kalki 2 alongside Prabhas.

With these upcoming releases, Haasan continues to showcase his unmatched passion for cinema. Even at 71, he remains a driving force in the industry, proving that age is no barrier to creativity and cinematic excellence.

