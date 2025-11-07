‘150 Years Of Vande Mataram’: PM Modi To Inaugurate 150 Years Of “Vande Mataram” Celebration In Delhi

LIVE TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebration marking 150 years of India’s National Song “Vande Mataram” in New Delhi today.

Last updated: November 7, 2025 08:04:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of 150 years of India’s National Song “Vande Mataram” in New Delhi today. He will also release a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the historic occasion. The Prime Minister called the day a momentous one for all Indians, describing “Vande Mataram” as a timeless call that has inspired generations and instilled an enduring spirit of patriotism throughout the nation.’

The Historic Celebration

The celebration will include mass singing of the complete version of “Vande Mataram” across various public places in India. People from all walks of life will take part in the event with enthusiasm and national pride.

The event aims to remind citizens of the song’s historical importance and its role in uniting the country during the struggle for independence. The initiative also seeks to strengthen the feeling of unity and national pride among the youth and future generations.

History of “Vande Mataram”

Bankimchandra Chatterji wrote “Vande Mataram” on Akshaya Navami, November 7, 1875. It was first published in his novel Anandamath through the literary journal Bangadarshan. The song portrays the Motherland as a symbol of strength, prosperity, and divinity. Over time, it became an emblem of India’s unity and freedom struggle. The song’s powerful verses inspired revolutionaries and freedom fighters across the nation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on social media that “‘Vande Mataram’ is not just a collection of words but the voice of India’s soul.”

He added that during the British rule, the song united the nation, inspired revolutionaries, and strengthened the spirit of sacrifice. Shah urged people to sing the full version with their families to keep the song alive as a source of inspiration for future generations.

PM Modi’s Message on the 150th Anniversary

Prime Minister Modi shared his thoughts in a post on X, saying that November 7 marks a historic day as India celebrates 150 glorious years of “Vande Mataram.” He said the event will feature a grand ceremony in Delhi at around 9:30 AM, where a commemorative postal stamp and coin will be released.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the collective singing of “Vande Mataram” will be the main attraction of the occasion, symbolizing India’s unity and patriotic spirit.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 8:03 AM IST
