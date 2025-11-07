Mumbai: 2 Killed, 3 Injured After Being Hit By Local Train, Here’s What We Know

Two people were killed and three others were injured after being hit by a suburban train near Sandhurst Road railway station in south Mumbai on Thursday evening, officials said.

The accident occurred around 7:00 pm, shortly after suburban train services on Central Railway were disrupted due to a flash strike by employees’ unions. The strike was called to protest against an FIR filed against two engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra accident.

According to officials, the victims had alighted from the wrong side of the train and were walking along the tracks when they were struck. “Two persons were brought dead to the hospital, while three were injured. Of these, two took discharge against medical advice, while one is undergoing treatment,” an official said.

The Mumbra incident that triggered the protest took place on June 9, when four people died after two trains, one heading to Kasara and another towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), crossed each other at a sharp curve. Some passengers standing on the footboards reportedly fell onto the tracks when their backpacks brushed against each other.

Following an investigation, Thane railway police filed a case against a senior section engineer and a section engineer of Central Railway under section 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for acts endangering life or personal safety.

In protest, railway employees temporarily halted suburban train operations at CSMT between 5.50 pm and 6.45 pm, causing a major disruption during the evening rush hour. The strike led to overcrowding on trains and platforms, as thousands of daily commuters were affected.

Train services resumed after senior railway officials assured union leaders that the issue would be taken up with the state authorities.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains on November 8: Check Routes, Timings & Key Features