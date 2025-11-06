PM Modi to Flag Off 4 New Vande Bharat Express Trains on November 8: Check Routes, Timings & Key Features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8, during a visit to his Parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, according to the Prime Minister’s office statement. These trains will cut travel time between key destinations, boosting regional connectivity, encouraging tourism, and driving economic growth nationwide.

New Vande Bharat Express: Route

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes. It will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

New Vande Bharat Express: Timings

According to the press release, the Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

The Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. It will greatly benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.

The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in just 6 hours 40 minutes. The Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.

In Southern India, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat will reduce travel time by over 2 hours, completing the journey in 8 hours 40 minutes.

New Vande Bharat Express: Key Features

The new Vande Bharat Express trains, set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Modi, come with several advanced features designed to enhance passenger comfort, reduce travel time, and improve connectivity across India. The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.

The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration.

(Inputs from ANI)