Home > Entertainment > Tamil film 'Bad Girl' set to be released in Hindi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 20:15:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The makers of ‘Bad Girl’ are all set to release the Hindi version of the Tamil feature film.

The film will be released in Hindi on September 26.

Anurag Kashyap, who has come on board as a presenter, described ‘Bad Girl’ as “one of the most original stories” he has encountered.

“When I first read it, it reminded me of how as a young filmmaker I wanted to tell bold stories, and Varsha has gone beyond all my expectations and made an excellent film out it. She’s a voice to watch out for and we’re happy to release the film in Hindi, as we know that it’s a story that will relate to every girl growing in country,” he said, as per a press note.

Helmed by Varsha Bharath and backed by Vetrimaaran’s Grass Root Film Company, with Ranjan Singh as the Executive Producer, ‘Bad Girl’ stars Anjali Sivaraman and Shanthipriya.

Varsha mentioned that the film was born out of a need to tell a story that felt honest to the world she sees around her.

“Through the film, I wanted to question the very idea of labels and how easily they are used to diminish women. For me, directing this as my debut has been both liberating and daunting, but the journey has been worth every step. I’m thrilled that the film will now speak to Hindi audiences, and I hope it connects with them in unexpected ways. Having Anurag Kashyap and Vetri Maaran back the film is a rare privilege, their faith reminds me why it is important to take risks and stay true to one’s vision,” she said.

For Anjali Sivaraman, previously seen on Netflix’s Class, being a part of ‘Bad Girl’ was one of the most “challenging and rewarding experiences” of her career.

“The role pushed me to confront a lot of questions about identity, freedom, and the judgments women face every day. It’s not often that you get to inhabit a character who is unapologetically herself, even when the world refuses to accept her. I’m truly excited that the film will now reach Hindi audiences – I believe its themes are universal, and I hope viewers see a bit of themselves in her journey,” Anjali shared.

With music composed by Amit Trivedi, ‘Bad Girl’ debuted with unprecedented acclaim at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, winning the prestigious NETPAC award. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

