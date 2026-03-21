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Home > Entertainment News > Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

Tamil OTT releases April 2026: Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video to stream Youth, Happy Raj & more across genres this month.

Tamil OTT releases April 2026. (Photo: X)
Tamil OTT releases April 2026. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 21, 2026 16:55:48 IST

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Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

As March draws to a close, the focus shifts to an exciting slate of Tamil films gearing up for their digital premieres. From coming-of-age dramas to romantic entertainers, leading platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and Amazon Prime Video along with Sony LIV, Aha, and ZEE5 are set to roll out a diverse mix of Tamil OTT releases in April 2026.

Here’s a look at the most-awaited titles to add to your watchlist.

Kenatha Kanom – Rural Comedy With a Social Core

Helmed by late filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah, Kenatha Kanom brings together humour and social commentary. Featuring Yogi Babu in the lead, the story revolves around a drought-hit village battling water scarcity.

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A surprising discovery of mysterious fossils during a well-digging effort shifts the narrative, introducing themes of land rights, governance, and survival.

Kadhal Reset Repeat – A Unique Love Story With a Twist

Directed by A. L. Vijay, Kadhal Reset Repeat is a high-budget romantic comedy-drama that promises an unconventional narrative. The film follows a young woman suffering from a rare condition where her memories reset every day.

With actors like Jiya Shankar and Arjun Ashokan in key roles, the film blends romance with emotional depth and intrigue. The OTT release date is yet to be announced.

Youth – A Coming-of-Age Tale of Love and Growth

Directed by and starring Ken Karunaas, Youth captures the emotional rollercoaster of adolescence. The film follows a schoolboy navigating friendships, first love, and heartbreak.

With performances by Suraj Venjaramoodu and others, Youth promises a relatable mix of humour, romance, and self-discovery, making it one of the most anticipated OTT releases this month.

Oh Butterfly – A Relationship Drama With Unexpected Twists

Directed by Vijay Ranganathan, Oh Butterfly delves into the complexities of marriage and past relationships.

The story centres on a newlywed couple whose quiet getaway takes a dramatic turn when the wife’s former lover unexpectedly re-enters their lives. Featuring Nassar and others, the film promises an intense emotional narrative.

Happy Raj – Romance, Family, and Emotional Turns

Starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Sri Gouri Priya, Happy Raj is a romantic comedy-drama directed by debutant Maria Raja Elanchezian.

The film explores relationships and family dynamics through the journey of a carefree young man. It also marks the comeback of Abbas, adding to the film’s appeal.

Tamil OTT Releases April 2026: What to Expect

April 2026 is shaping up to be a strong month for Tamil OTT content, with a mix of experimental storytelling, rural dramas, and youthful romances. With major platforms competing for viewership, audiences can expect a steady stream of engaging releases across genres.

Whether you’re looking for light-hearted romance or socially driven narratives, this month’s Tamil OTT watchlist has something for everyone.

ALSO READ: Who is Ramya? Actress Takes Dig At Dhurandhar 2, Calls Ranveer Singh’s Film ‘Huge Disappointment’ Also Slams Adiya Dhar Saying ‘Jingoism Is So Passé’

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Tags: Amazon Prime VideoJioHotstarnetflixNetflix Tamil moviesOTT releasesOTT releases Apriltamil ott releasesTamil OTT releases April 2026

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Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

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Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist
Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist
Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist
Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

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