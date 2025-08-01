Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has made the internet go crazy again, this time with a dramatic physical change. Photos from his latest London visit have gone viral, where he can be seen sporting a very leaner and sleeker version of himself. The dramatic weight loss has got fans and followers stunned, with many pouring into his comments section filled with compliments and disbelief. What has really caught the attention of the internet, however, is a repeated comparison to director Karan Johar.

The internet has jokingly referred to his transformation as “Karanjoharification,” observing the similarity in his new slender body and chic look. The comedian with a quick wit and clever wordplay is now the topic of another type of discussion, one that instead praises his commitment to fitness and health.







From Stand-Up Comedian to Fitness Icon

Though the comparisons and humour are endless, the greater story behind it is one of immense commitment. In the last year, Tanmay Bhat has been on a quest to focus on his health. In an earlier interview, he had opened up about losing more than 50 kgs through a regimen that was all about sustained effort and not rapid fixes. His schedule consists of a two-hour slot for exercise every day, which he has made imperative. He finds amusement in balancing gym exercises with outdoor sports such as badminton.

Bhat attaches importance to health as the first priority in life along with mental toughness to stick to its routine on even the toughest of days. The journey from being a comedian continually joking about his weight to inspiring fitness has indeed been spectacular, and his fans are now celebrating him in his fitness success.

The Karan Johar Parallels

The “Karanjoharification” remarks are a lighthearted reference to Karan Johar’s own significant weight loss experience and his status as a fashion icon. The internet is abuzz over the physical similarity between the two, with several remarking on their mutual talent for changing their body. The similarity lies in the parallel experience of self-enhancement and transition towards a more refined and fashionable outlook.

It has prompted a new wave of memes and jokes, with users making side-by-side pictures and humorous captions. All in good spirit, it highlights how much Tanmay Bhat’s new appearance has struck a chord with the public, making his make-over one of the most discussed on social media.

