Home > Entertainment > Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

Comedian Tanmay Bhat's jaw-dropping transformation during his London trip has gone viral, with fans praising his sleek new look and weight loss. His fitness journey, marked by discipline and humor, has inspired many, while internet users humorously compare his stylish makeover to Karan Johar’s.

Tanmay Bhat stuns with fit new look; fans call it 'Karanjoharification'
Tanmay Bhat stuns with fit new look; fans call it 'Karanjoharification'

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 12:17:27 IST

Comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat has made the internet go crazy again, this time with a dramatic physical change. Photos from his latest London visit have gone viral, where he can be seen sporting a very leaner and sleeker version of himself. The dramatic weight loss has got fans and followers stunned, with many pouring into his comments section filled with compliments and disbelief. What has really caught the attention of the internet, however, is a repeated comparison to director Karan Johar.

The internet has jokingly referred to his transformation as “Karanjoharification,” observing the similarity in his new slender body and chic look. The comedian with a quick wit and clever wordplay is now the topic of another type of discussion, one that instead praises his commitment to fitness and health.



From Stand-Up Comedian to Fitness Icon

Though the comparisons and humour are endless, the greater story behind it is one of immense commitment. In the last year, Tanmay Bhat has been on a quest to focus on his health. In an earlier interview, he had opened up about losing more than 50 kgs through a regimen that was all about sustained effort and not rapid fixes. His schedule consists of a two-hour slot for exercise every day, which he has made imperative. He finds amusement in balancing gym exercises with outdoor sports such as badminton.

Bhat attaches importance to health as the first priority in life along with mental toughness to stick to its routine on even the toughest of days. The journey from being a comedian continually joking about his weight to inspiring fitness has indeed been spectacular, and his fans are now celebrating him in his fitness success.

The Karan Johar Parallels

The “Karanjoharification” remarks are a lighthearted reference to Karan Johar’s own significant weight loss experience and his status as a fashion icon. The internet is abuzz over the physical similarity between the two, with several remarking on their mutual talent for changing their body. The similarity lies in the parallel experience of self-enhancement and transition towards a more refined and fashionable outlook.

It has prompted a new wave of memes and jokes, with users making side-by-side pictures and humorous captions. All in good spirit, it highlights how much Tanmay Bhat’s new appearance has struck a chord with the public, making his make-over one of the most discussed on social media.

Also Read: Samay Raina Bounces Back Strong, Sells 40,000 Tickets In Just One Hour For His ‘Still Alive’ Comedy Tour

Tags: Tanmay Bhat new lookTanmay Bhat transformationTanmay Bhat weight loss

RELATED News

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Love Life And Shares What She Really Wants In Her Perfect Partner
Megan Thee Stallion And PSY’s ‘KPOPPED’ Lineup Revealed! When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide
Tejano Accordion Master Flaco Jimenez Dies At 86, Leaves A Legacy Of Sound And Style
BTS Jimin’s Viral Instagram Makeover: Ditched Jungkook’s Drawing, Egg Post Gone!
Dhadak 2 X Review: Twitter Praises Romantic Drama For Bold Take On Caste, Stellar Acting By Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi

LATEST NEWS

Achchhelal Kumar God
Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To Deputy Chairman On CISF Entry In Rajya Sabha
Gold Price Today: Will Yellow Metal Prices Drop Soon? Here’s What You Need to Know — Plus Check Rates In Your City
Health Scare at Annavaram Temple Agama School: Eight Students Fall Ill.
US Accused Of Secret Cyberattacks On Chinese Military Using Microsoft Exchange Flaws – What’s Really Happening?
Lucas Paqueta’s Match Fixing And Betting Breaches Charges Dropped
Conor McGregor Loses Appeal in Civil Rape Case, Ordered to Pay 1.5 Million Euros in Costs
Khalid Jamil Shocks The System Becomes First Indian Coach In 13 Years
Is Elon Musk About To Replace Siri With Grok In A Game-Changing Apple Deal? Here Is What We Know
ECI Announces Vice Presidential Election 2025 Schedule, Nominations Open From August 7
Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!
Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!
Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!
Tanmay Bhat’s Stunning Transformation Shocks the Internet – Fans Say He Looks Like Karan Johar In Surprise Makeover!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?