Tanushree Dutta Defends Eating Mutton During Shravan, Slams Fat-Shaming Trolls: Not Everybody Wants To Look Like…

Actress Tanushree Dutta recently posted a video on her social media, showing off some pieces of mutton and talking about why she eats it.

She explained the benefits, how she likes to cook it, and mentioned she’d just wrapped up the Shravan fast—then dug into mutton, which didn’t go over well with some people.

Tanushree Dutta hits back at body-shaming troll

She caught a lot of heat for eating non-veg during Shravan, a time when most folks stick to a vegetarian diet for religious reasons. But the drama didn’t stop there.

After Tanushree talked about the health benefits of mutton fat, someone decided to fat-shame her in the comments.

The troll commented, “Itna fat khaogi tabhi to itni fatty hoti ja rahi ho,” to which she replied to do their homework and pointed out that goat meat has less bad cholesterol than other meats, so maybe check Google before making dumb comments.

She didn’t mince words: “About commenting on my body, you have no right… I’m very fit. Not skinny, but well-built, and I look good in anything I wear. Stop body-shaming women who are big and beautiful. Not everybody wants to look like a skinny little boy.”

In her caption, she also cleared up a pretty common misconception, writing, “Fat, if consumed in limited quantity, doesn’t add fat in the body.

You can be lean even if you eat healthy fats. Our body needs good fats to function properly, and it knows how to process them.” So, yeah, eating mutton fat isn’t the end of the world.

Tanushree Dutta’s Viral Instagram Rant Over #MeToo Movement

On a more serious note, Tanushree has been in the news lately for another reason. She recently shared a video where she broke down, claiming she was being harassed at her Mumbai home.

She said she was at her wits’ end, even calling the police and begging for help, saying there were people planting maids in her house to steal from her.

In her post, she wrote, “I’m sick and tired of this harassment! It’s been going on since 2018, #metoo. Today, I got so fed up I had to call the police… Please, someone, help me! Do something before it’s too late.”