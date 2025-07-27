Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game

Hrithik Roshan is back as Major Kabir, and honestly, the buzz around War 2 isn’t just about the action this time—it’s the money talk that’s setting the industry on fire.

The film’s locked in for a massive Independence Day launch on August 14, and everyone’s watching the numbers just as much as the stunts.

How much is Hrithik Roshan earning for War 2?

Word in the trade is that Hrithik’s deal with Yash Raj Films is making waves for good reason. Sources say he’s getting an upfront Rs 50 crore, plus a profit-sharing agreement that could see his total payout shooting past ₹100 crore.

If that’s accurate, he’s walking away as the highest-paid star in an already star-studded lineup—Ashutosh Rana, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Jr. NTR included.

This setup isn’t totally new for Hrithik; he did something similar for War back in 2019, pocketing a significant chunk of the profits.

That film not only showcased his action chops but also ended up topping the box office that year. Six years later, his return to YRF’s Spy Universe is expected to give the franchise an even bigger boost.

What’s interesting this time is Jr. NTR joining the cast—it’s his first Hindi flick, and it’s a move designed to pull in a bigger audience across India.

Even with Jr. NTR’s massive fan following (especially down South), Hrithik still has serious pull—Krrish is still huge in those regions.

How much is Jr. NTR earning for War 2?

As per the latest reports, Jr. NTR is earning around Rs. 70 crore for War 2. Hrithik’s up-front Rs. 50 crore, combined with his profit share, could net him nearly 40% more.

Kiara Advani is coming in at Rs. 15 crore, Anil Kapoor at Rs. 10 crore, and director Ayan Mukerji is reportedly getting Rs. 30 crore. Just the actor and director fees alone are adding up to Rs. 150 crore.

With a staggering ₹400 crore budget, War 2 ranks as one of the most expensive Indian films ever. It’s dropping in IMAX across three languages—Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Kiara Advani joins as Kavya Luthra, teaming up with Hrithik’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal for what’s shaping up to be a major cinematic event.

