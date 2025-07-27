Home > Bollywood > Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game

Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game

Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir in War 2, releasing August 14. Reports reveal he’s earning ₹50 crore upfront plus profit share crossing ₹100 crore, making him the highest-paid in the ₹400 crore film. Jr. NTR earns ₹70 crore, with Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor joining the star-studded cast.

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 27, 2025 10:35:11 IST

Hrithik Roshan is back as Major Kabir, and honestly, the buzz around War 2 isn’t just about the action this time—it’s the money talk that’s setting the industry on fire.

The film’s locked in for a massive Independence Day launch on August 14, and everyone’s watching the numbers just as much as the stunts.

How much is Hrithik Roshan earning for War 2? 

Word in the trade is that Hrithik’s deal with Yash Raj Films is making waves for good reason. Sources say he’s getting an upfront Rs 50 crore, plus a profit-sharing agreement that could see his total payout shooting past ₹100 crore.

If that’s accurate, he’s walking away as the highest-paid star in an already star-studded lineup—Ashutosh Rana, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Jr. NTR included.

This setup isn’t totally new for Hrithik; he did something similar for War back in 2019, pocketing a significant chunk of the profits.

That film not only showcased his action chops but also ended up topping the box office that year. Six years later, his return to YRF’s Spy Universe is expected to give the franchise an even bigger boost.

What’s interesting this time is Jr. NTR joining the cast—it’s his first Hindi flick, and it’s a move designed to pull in a bigger audience across India.

Even with Jr. NTR’s massive fan following (especially down South), Hrithik still has serious pull—Krrish is still huge in those regions.

How much is Jr. NTR earning for War 2? 

As per the latest reports, Jr. NTR is earning around Rs. 70 crore for War 2. Hrithik’s up-front Rs. 50 crore, combined with his profit share, could net him nearly 40% more.

Kiara Advani is coming in at Rs. 15 crore, Anil Kapoor at Rs. 10 crore, and director Ayan Mukerji is reportedly getting Rs. 30 crore. Just the actor and director fees alone are adding up to Rs. 150 crore.

With a staggering ₹400 crore budget, War 2 ranks as one of the most expensive Indian films ever. It’s dropping in IMAX across three languages—Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Kiara Advani joins as Kavya Luthra, teaming up with Hrithik’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal for what’s shaping up to be a major cinematic event.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer Released: Action-Packed Spy Thriller Gets Thumbs Up From Fans

Tags: Hrithik Roshankiara advaniNTRWar 2

RELATED News

Johnny Depp And Alice Cooper Honour Ozzy Osbourne With Emotional Performance At London’s O2 Arena
K-Drama S Line’s Explosive Ending Explained, Will There Be A Season 2?
The Boys Final Season Teaser Debuts At Comic Con With Brutal Action And Supernatural Reunion
Farah Khan Subtly Weighs-In On Deepika Padukone’s Eight-Hour Shift Row: Tapke Hi Toh Sona Banta Hai
Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Breaks Boundaries and Records

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule Out: When is The India vs Pakistan Match?
NCERT To Prepare Special Module On Operation Sindoor For Classes 3 To 12
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report
Online Ludo Scam: Religion Conversion Racket Bursts Involving Pakistani Link
India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision
Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1
Can Rishabh Pant Overcome Injury And Bat On Day 5 of IND vs ENG Test?
Did The Tamil Nadu Teen Die After Watching Alleged Juice Only Diet On YouTube? What Do We Know
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?