Tanvi The Great Box Office: Anupam Kher Directed Family Drama Struggling, Opens To A Modest Rs Forty Lakh

Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great opened to a modest ₹40 lakh on Day 1. Despite emotional depth and positive word-of-mouth, limited screens and weak marketing led to low footfall. The film struggles to gain momentum amidst tough box office competition.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 19, 2025 09:34:21 IST

Veteran actor-turned-filmmaker Anupam Kher’s directorial debut Tanvi The Great might have stolen hearts with its emotional trailer and touching music but has failed to find the same reflection in box office on day one. After Kher’s return as a director after years, the film raked only Rs 40 lakh on Day 1 from all over India. Released in fewer theaters with limited marketing efforts, the movie languished to draw crowds into theaters despite good word-of-mouth.

Tanvi The Great first-day box office collection is dismal

Tanvi The Great box office collection was a shock to most in the trade, particularly with the emotional connect of the film and the record of Kher. Expectations were humble, yet Rs 40 lakh collection indicates suboptimal footfalls, particularly in metros as other simultaneous releases like Kill and Sarfira are heavy competition. The family-based emotional drama and content cinema aficionados were the target audience of the movie, yet the absence of forceful marketing might have been its biggest downfall.

Industry insiders note that weekday traffic is likely to bounce back if word of mouth and social media hype continue. However, for a movie with a relatively modest budget, whatever modest growth curve in the first weekend is worth it to prevent an early pull-out of cinemas.

Anupam Kher directorial struggles to make impact despite emotional theme

For a film as personal to him, the Anupam Kher directorial debut has not performed as anticipated. Tanvi The Great is the tale of a girl’s emotional growth and music journey. Kher, accustomed to portraying grim roles, did something different this time by showcasing a story of innocence and hope, but preliminary numbers indicate that emotional stories continue to require a heavy distribution and marketing push in the oversaturated theatrical landscape of today.

The movie opened on less than 500 screens, most of which were focused on the urban belt. The non-shows in the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities also diluted the dismal opening. Though evening shows were offered by multiplex chains, the film did not see any good advance bookings.


Tags: Anupam Kherbox office collectionTanvi The Great

