Chiyaan Vikram Returns In A Ruthless New Avatar: High-Octane Action Drama With Director Prem Kumar Begins Filming Soon

Chiyaan Vikram will unleash his unbridled and bold self once more in his next action film, to be directed by Prem Kumar of 96 fame. The actor who has so far been associated with intense performances as well as a passion for the craft will reportedly play a ruthless and gritty character, which is said to be a departure from his recent emotionally charged performances. Following the box office success of Ponniyin Selvan and Mahaan, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness Vikram once again in the lead role of a hardcore action entertainer and this film is promising the same. The movie is going to start its shoot in October 2025 and pre-production has already picked up full momentum.

Vikram’s Ruthless Avatar Set to Redefine Action Genre

Chiyaan Vikram has a habit of re-inventing himself on the big screen whether it was his unbridled performance in Anniyan or his ethereal rendition of I. But this latest film is special, as he plays a character who is “emotionally cold, physically dominant, and morally complex.” Those close to the unit have confirmed that Vikram has already commenced rigorous physical training and stunt rehearsals for the character.

This transformation is being engineered to make the actor become one of the leading South Indian action heroes. The film is going to blend high-octane action with multilayered narratives, a hallmark of director Prem Kumar. Unlike formulaic action films, the film is reported to address the psychoanalytic aspects of violence and vengeance, prompting Vikram to act in a darker shade of masculinity.

Prem Kumar and Chiyaan Vikram Collaboration Creates High Expectations

Chiyaan Vikram and Prem Kumar’s maiden collaboration is already being hailed as a “game-changing combo” in Tamil cinema. The fact that Prem Kumar, the director of emotionally charged films like 96, is attempting the action genre for the first time has intrigued both critics and fans. According to reports, the director purposely wrote Vikram into the role because he wanted a guy who could readily portray both psychological and physical suffering.

The majority of the filming will take place in Chennai and Hyderabad starting in mid-October 2025, with a few high-octane action scenes shot abroad. Top production companies are vying for distribution rights to the untitled movie, which will hit theatres in late 2026.

