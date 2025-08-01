Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Love Life And Shares What She Really Wants In Her Perfect Partner

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria, who has been the subject of dating gossip with Veer Pahariya, recently spoke on her thoughts about love and relationships. In a heartfelt interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show, the actress, whose gentle nature is well known to her fans, expressed her long-held faith in love, saying, “I love love.” This confession, paired with her warm disposition, has only served to fan the flames of her reported romance.







Though she remained tight-lipped about her partner’s identity, her gleeful and “over the moon” faces did not leave much to imagination. The comments of the actress have renewed excitement among her fans, who have been keeping a close tab on her social media interactions and public appearances with Veer Pahariya.

Managing Love in the Spotlight

Tara Sutaria’s attitude towards her reported romance with Veer Pahariya has been subtle yet revealing. They have been papped together on several occasions, including one recently where Tara blew a flying kiss to Veer off the ramp. Their flirtatious interactions on social media have also been a reason for much fan conjecture. On a podcast, Tara was presented with a peep into her recent outings with Veer and her flirtatious posts on his social media, to which she smiled and replied saying she was “very happy.”







Although she did not categorically deny her relationship, her sunny response and a suggestion of a mutual moment of “Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes” were interpreted as an implied endorsement. This public but private method of managing her personal life has appealed to her fans, who value her down-to-earth and authentic manner.

The Map of an Ideal Partner

In the same interview, Tara Sutaria also shared some insight into her concept of an ideal partner and a blissful marriage. The actress, a self-proclaimed romantic at heart, shared that if she were to have her perfect match, he would be one who loves love as much as she does and makes it his top priority. She feels that being able to laugh and not be too serious is an absolute must-have. Tara, who also sings, has a strong love for things that are real and soulful.

She conveyed that her future husband would have to be a person who could earth her, make her laugh, and love the simple, yet pretty things in life as she does. This reflective and emotional characterization of her perfect mate only further reinforces her image as a real romance woman, who believes in an intense and real connection.

Also Read: Bollywood Meets Parliament: The Unlikely Love Story of Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha