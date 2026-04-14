Taylor Swift Leads American Music Awards 2026 With 8 Nominations, Sabrina Carpenter Follows | Full List Inside

Taylor Swift is leading this year’s American Music Awards with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia,” and Album of the Year for “The Life of a Showgirl,” organisers announced on Tuesday.

The pop star, who holds the record for the most AMA wins in history, had received six nominations last year.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Success and Music Ownership Impact

The “Bad Blood” singer’s Eras Tour, which launched in 2023, became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, while her move to re-record her early albums has been widely credited with encouraging artists to seek greater ownership of their work.

Close behind Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean, SOMBR and Morgan Wallen each earned seven nominations. Carpenter is also in the running for artist of the year, while Dean and SOMBR picked up their first-ever AMA nominations, including for new artist of the year.

Netflix Film Singers Also Receive Nominations

Other nominees include the singing voices behind Netflix’s NFLX.O Oscar-winning animated musical “KPop Demon Hunters.” EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami received nominations for song of the year, best vocal performance and best pop song for “Golden,” a chart-topping hit from the film. A win in any category would mark the group’s first American Music Award.

Fans will vote for the winners, which will be revealed at a live ceremony hosted by actor and singer Queen Latifah in Las Vegas on May 25. The show will air live on CBS and Paramount+ PSKY.O.

How Nominations Were Decided

A Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Queen Latifah has been a fixture in music, film and television for decades, with credits including hip-hop albums and an Oscar-nominated film role.

Nominations were determined by the AMA organizers based on performance on Billboard music charts, streaming and album sales, radio airplay and social media engagement.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

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