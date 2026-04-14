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Home > Entertainment News > Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

Kunal Kohli claims nobody supported Dhurandhar and reveals how insiders expected the film to fail. Here’s what he said and why it’s creating buzz.

Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: "Nobody Supported the Film" Reveals Shocking Industry Truth
Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: "Nobody Supported the Film" Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Last updated: April 14, 2026 17:25:00 IST

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Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has made a bold statement that is now sparking debate across the industry. His comments about Dhurandhar have exposed a side of Bollywood many don’t talk about openly. Scroll down to know what exactly he said and why it’s creating such a buzz.

Kunal Kohli Says Industry Didn’t Support Dhurandhar

Kunal Kohli revealed that the film Dhurandhar received almost no backing from within the industry. He stated that “nobody supported Dhurandhar” despite its scale and ambition.

This lack of support came as a surprise given the film’s eventual success. His statement sparked debate about Bollywood’s internal dynamics. 

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Top Directors Expected The Film To FAIL

Kohli shared that several big filmmakers predicted the film would flop. Many believed it would lose momentum after the opening weekend. This reflected a general lack of confidence in the project. The remarks highlighted how even insiders misjudged the film’s potential. 

Film Proved Critics Wrong At The Box Office

Contrary to expectations, the film performed better after Monday. It gained momentum instead of slowing down post-release. The movir went on to become a major box office success.

Kohli pointed out this as an example of audience power over industry opinion. The success suprised both critics and insiders alike. 

Kohli Praised The Film’s Success and Team

He congratulated the makers, including director Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh. Kohli appreciated the film’s strong box office performance and storytelling.

He highlighted that the collections were genuine and well-earned. His praise added to the film’s growing recognition.

Takes a Dig at Industry Mindset

Kohli criticised the industry, saying many people don’t want others to succees. He linked this behavior to his own past experiences in Bollywood. According to him, success often comes without industry encouragement. The statement has sparked wider conversations about Bollywood culture.

Also Read: Is Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Secretly Dating Mohammed Siraj? Viral Rumors Shock Fans, But What’s The Real Truth Behind Them?

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Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

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Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

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Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth
Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth
Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth
Kunal Kohli Exposes Bollywood Over Dhurandhar: “Nobody Supported the Film” Reveals Shocking Industry Truth

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