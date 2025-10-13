Taylor Swift to debut Eras Tour finale, docuseries on Disney+

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 13, 2025 20:28:12 IST

(Reuters) -Pop superstar Taylor Swift said on Monday she will release a concert film and a six-part documentary series chronicling the final leg of her extremely successful Eras Tour on Disney+ on December 12, expanding her partnership with the streaming service. Disney+, which streamed an earlier cut of the Eras Tour film earlier this year, is deepening its collaboration with Swift, leaning into exclusive live music and the pop superstar's large, devoted global fan base to attract new subscribers in a competitive market. In a post on X, Swift said "The Eras Tour | The Final Show" will stream the full performance from her last tour stop in Vancouver, including the first complete live set of her album "Tortured Poets Department." Disney+ will also debut the first two episodes of a six-part docuseries titled "The End of an Era," offering a behind-the-scenes view of what Swift called "the most important and intense chapter" of her career. The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and spans Swift's two-decade catalog, has become the highest-grossing tour in history after generating more than $2 billion in ticket sales. The previous film version, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," which premiered in cinemas last year, is the highest-grossing concert movie ever. Swift has won 14 Grammys, including a record four Album of the Year awards, and her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day after its October release. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 8:28 PM IST
