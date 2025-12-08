Telugu Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2’ Postponed Again; Fans Demand Release On December 12

Akhanda 2: The much-awaited sequel Akhanda 2, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, has been delayed yet again. The film was initially slated to hit theatres on December 5, with overseas premieres planned a day earlier. However, the makers confirmed a postponement without announcing a fresh release schedule.

Fans Push New Date On Social Media

With no clarity from the production team, fan discussions have taken over social platforms, speculating whether the movie will now arrive during Christmas week or be pushed to the Sankranthi window.

On Sunday evening, Balakrishna fans flooded X with the hashtag #WeWantAkhanda2OnDec12th, urging the makers to lock December 12 as the new date. Supporters argue that a mid-December release would avoid competition from holiday line-ups and offer the big-ticket action drama a stronger opening.

Makers Yet To Confirm

Industry buzz suggests the team is evaluating a Christmas weekend release to leverage holiday crowds. Fans, however, continue tagging producer banner 14 Reels Plus online, insisting that the hype around the film is at its peak right now and delaying further may dilute momentum.

Sources say several internal production factors still need to be sorted out before an official announcement is made. For the moment, there is no confirmation from the makers.

Cast And Crew

Titled Akhanda 2 Thaandavam, the film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna along with Samyukta Menon and Aadi Pinisetty. It is written and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, and presented by M. Tejaswini Nandamuri. Music is composed by Thaman S.

