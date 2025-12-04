LIVE TV
Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 Collection: After Weekend High, Dhanush – Kriti Sanon Film Reaches ₹76 Crore in India

Tere Ishk Mein Day 6 box office collection: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film reaches ₹76 crore in India despite mid-week dip in earnings.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 4, 2025 11:14:19 IST

The romantic film Tere Ishk Mein with leading pair Dhanush and Kriti Sanon turned out to be quite successful during the opening weekend of the film releasing. On Friday, it grossed around ₹16 Cr in India and then grew slightly to ₹17 Cr on Saturday and around ₹19 Cr on Sunday to total what was an impressive weekend total gross. The film being centred on a love story and the star cast of the film drew audiences into theatres.

Due to low attendance on weekdays, it was to be expected that the weekend gross of the film dropped dramatically. Weekday collections for the film dropped to around ₹8.75 Cr for Monday after an impressive weekend gross. However, with a slight recovery due to strong word-of-mouth and continuing interest in the film from audiences, the film made around ₹10.25 Cr on Tuesday.

Day 6 Collections

Collections on Day 6 of Tere Ishk Mein did decline once again to around ₹5.63 Cr. However, the film’s total net collections in India have now reached approximately ₹76 Crores after 6 days of release.

Overall Performance

This film has had significant mid-week slowdown due to the natural progression of a film during its lifespan; however, with strong weekend and steady early-week earnings, it is confirmed to be one of the biggest hits of the season. Fans are enjoying watching Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s on-screen chemistry which is a major factor contributing to the film’s success. There are predictions from analysts that collections will possibly stabilise over the weekend which will help push it closer to ₹100 crore very soon.

Tere Ishk Mein shows that star appeal plus engaging content is a winning combination and thus continues to be one of the top grossing Bollywood films of late.

This article is based on verified news reports and box office sources. All figures are approximate and for informational purposes only. Actual collections may vary according to official updates.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 11:14 AM IST
QUICK LINKS