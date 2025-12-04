LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wedding

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wedding

Shhyamali De breaks her silence on Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s wedding, sharing emotional posts and reflections after the private ceremony.

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: December 4, 2025 11:23:59 IST

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru married actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on December 1, 2025 in a private ceremony at Isha Foundation’s temple in Coimbatore, which received significant media attention when wedding photos became available online.

Shhyamali’s first post – a reflection that speaks volumes

Shhyamali conveyed an important message in her first Instagram post after Raj and Samantha’s wedding photographs became public; an image of the universe, a small arrow pointing toward it and the words “We are here.” At the same time she previously posted a note indicating: “Desperate people do desperate things.” Thus some interpreted these posts to indicate she may have had some feelings about Raj and Samantha’s wedding announcement.

Spiritual post about letting go – hinting at emotional closure

The spiritual post on a recent Instagram post about letting go of tears, grieving and healing— emotional closure. Shhyamali took to Instagram a few weeks before the wedding to share a quote from an ancient Hindu text—the Padma Purana, on karmic relationships (or “karmic debts”) which suggest that the end of karmic obligations between individuals leads to the end of a relationship, marriage, family or place of living for an individual. In her own words, “When karmic debts are paid off, all associated joys and sorrows cease.” For many, Shhyamali’s post was seen as a way of symbolically stating closure and releasing emotional weight.

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

Public Interest | Public Emotions, Speculation, Rumors

A number of years ago, Shhyamali worked behind the scenes of large feature films. Since then, her work has not been made public; however, Raj and Samantha’s wedding announcement brought Shhyamali back into the spotlight not with a job but with an abundance of social and emotional drama. Her comments have provided ample conversation material for internet users—people are wrestling with whether her subtleties of dignified grace under scrutiny, or for some blatant criticism about sudden changes in her relationships.

This article is based on publicly available social media posts and news reports. All views are personal to the individuals mentioned. The publication is not responsible for personal interpretations.

ALSO READ:  Matthew Perry Death Case Update: Doctor Jailed for Providing Ketamine to ‘Friends’ Star

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 10:39 AM IST
Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wedding
Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding
Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding
Ex-Wife Speaks Up: Shhyamali De Breaks Silence On Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Wedding

QUICK LINKS