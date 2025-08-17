LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87

Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87

Terence Stamp, the celebrated English actor known for his role as General Zod in the Superman films, has died at 87. His six-decade career included Oscar-nominated performances and iconic roles in Billy Budd, Far From the Madding Crowd and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

British actor Terence Stamp, best known as General Zod in Superman, has died aged 87. The Oscar-nominated star leaves behind a legendary six-decade career. (Photo: X/Reuters)
British actor Terence Stamp, best known as General Zod in Superman, has died aged 87. The Oscar-nominated star leaves behind a legendary six-decade career. (Photo: X/Reuters)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 21:25:00 IST

Terence Stamp, the veteran English actor known for his popular role as General Zod in the Superman films, has died at the age of 87, his family confirmed on Sunday. “He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and a writer that will continue to touch people for years to come,” his family said in a statement, according to news agency Reuters.

From East London to Hollywood

Stamp was born on 22 July 1938 in Stepney, east London, and came from a working-class background, the BBC reported. After spending time at grammar school, he embarked on a career in advertising first. However, his true vocation took him to drama school on a scholarship, a choice that most people feel ultimately defined the British cinema.

The late actor rose to fame on the big screen in 1962 with Billy Budd, starring in the role of a naive, young sailor. The stunning performance earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe for the Best Newcomer.

An Onscreen ‘Villain’ to Remember

While Stamp’s acting career was marked by an array of on-screen roles, he gained mainstream fame as General Zod — the antagonist of Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980) — making his mark for a new generation of movie audiences.

Stamp was also remarkable in the British epic period drama film directed by John Schlesing — ‘Far From the Madding Crowd’ — as the brooding Sergeant Troy, displaying his dramatic skills.

An Ever-Evolving Artist

Throughout the course of his acting career — spanning almost six decades — Stamp re-invented himself time and again by playing a colourful array of characters, donning different hats in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and then with subsequent appearance in Valkyrie alongside Tom Cruise.

While his work leaned towards intensity and depth in character, Stamp was also a writer and contemplative artist off-screen who left an indelible mark on both British and global cinema, the BBC reported.

ALSO READ: Why Was Adam Scott ‘Terrified’ To Lead Severance Before Its Breakout Success?

Tags: Terence Stamp

RELATED News

The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87
Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87
Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87
Terence Stamp, Star of Superman and British Cinema Icon, Dies at 87

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?