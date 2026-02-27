LIVE TV
Thaai Kizhavi First Review: 'Radikaa Sarathkumar's '35 Minutes Are a Blast' in Emotion-Packed Village Drama, Solid Second Half and Powerful Climax Win Audiences

The latest Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, headlined by Radikaa Sarathkumar, is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 27. A special premiere was organised on February 25, following which early reactions began surfacing across social media platforms.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 27, 2026 13:34:27 IST

The latest Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, headlined by Radikaa Sarathkumar, is gearing up for its theatrical release on February 27. A special premiere was organised on February 25, following which early reactions began surfacing across social media platforms. 

Several users on X appreciated the film’s emotional strength, humour, and performances. The premiere event also saw the presence of celebrities, including Suriya, Jyotika, Shalini, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Atharvaa, among others. 

Oner user wrote, “Though the Story revolves around Radhika, Her Screen Presence is only around 35 Mins in the entire film. Keep this expectations when you go!!! But those 35Mins are Blast”

Second user commented, “Radhika’s 35Mins Portions is total blast, most other times she is bedridden. Superb Casting & Perf frm all. Bala Saravanan & Rachel stands out. Kamal Ref Wow. Average 1st Hlf with Poor comedies & Gud 2nd Hlf. Ambulance Scene, Women Empowerment Mesg Super. DECENT! Thaai Kizhavi is a solid village drama . While the first half is decent, but the second half is the Key , Well written & Presented filled with strong emotions and exciting theatre moments rural family drama centered on a bold elderly mother – @realradikaa , whose sudden illness reunites her selfish sons under one roof.”



 

Third user praised by saying, “First Half The film takes its time to establish the characters & village backdrop. Setting feels authentic & the humour lands well. Radikaa’s screen presence is limited in the first half, Integration of Kamal Haasan’s songs adds an emotional lift & becomes a key highlight in elevating the film.”Second Half  The latter half shifts into high gear with stronger emotions & blasting theatre moments. Final 30 minutes are completely entertaining.”

Thaai Kizhavi Story 

Thaai Kizhavi is a Tamil rural satire-drama that explores themes of greed, family dynamics, and women’s agency through the lens of a formidable village matriarch. Pavnuthaayi is a fearless, foul-mouthed moneylender in Karumathur village who rules her household and community with an iron fist. 

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 12:32 PM IST
