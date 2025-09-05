LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 22:35:06 IST

"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Actor Tiger Shroff’s film ‘Baaghi 4’ hit the cinema halls on Friday.

A while ago, Tiger took to Instagram and thanked his fans for showering love on ‘Baaghi’ franchise.

“Overwhelmed with your love and reactions even though he’s not the same…thank you for loving him the same way since part 1 #baaghi4 in cinemas now,” he captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOOS0HIjPpg/?img_index=1

Directed by A Harsha, the action thriller is the fourth instalment in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi, which was first released in 2016.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu in prominent roles. Entertainment.

‘Baaghi 4’ marks Harnaaz’s big screen debut.

"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

Taking to social media to share her emotions, Harnaaz posted a picture with her family, writing:

“From dreams to the big screen… my heart is full of gratitude. This moment wouldn’t be possible without my family’s love and blessings. Papa, my guardian angel… I carry you with me in every step, every frame.”

The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiawala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Baaghi 4Bollywoodcinematiger shroff

RELATED News

Saira Banu, Karisma Kapoor visit Ashish Shelar's home for Ganpati Darshan
Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of 'Anxious People'
Ozzy Osbourne tribute set for 2025 MTV VMAs with Aerosmith, Yungblud
Cardi B shares why she turned down Super Bowl halftime show
"I'm not there to talk about jeans": Sydney Sweeney declines to speak about controversial ad campaign at TIFF

LATEST NEWS

Evacuation Orders Issued as Fast-Moving Brush Fire Spreads in Spring Valley
Khan Sir urges PM Modi to remove GST on educational services
PM Modi congratulates Jamaican PM Andrew Holness for his third consecutive victory
Three bodies recovered after landslide in Akhara Bazaar: Himachal Pradesh CM
"I don't think we have…": Trump responds to his earlier 'India lost to China' remarks
J-K: Police attach vehicle under UAPA in Anantnag
UAE expresses solidarity with Nigeria; offers condolences over victims of capsized boat
28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres
"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres
"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres
"Thank you for loving…": Tiger Shroff's message to his fans as 'Baaghi 4' hits theatres

QUICK LINKS