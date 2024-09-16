The 2024 Emmys: Jean Smart Wins Third Emmy for “Hacks” Role, Secures Her Sixth Overall Emmy Victory

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Jean Smart took home the coveted award for Lead Comedy Actress for her portrayal of Deborah Vance.

At the 2024 Emmy Awards, Jean Smart took home the coveted award for Lead Comedy Actress for her portrayal of Deborah Vance, a seasoned Las Vegas stand-up comic, in the hit series Hacks. This marks Smart’s third win for her role on the Max comedy series, but her sixth Emmy Award overall.

The acclaimed actress had previously secured two Emmys for her guest role in Frasier and another for her supporting performance in the comedy Samantha Who?.

A Humorous and Heartfelt Acceptance Speech

Accepting her award at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, Smart couldn’t resist delivering a quip reminiscent of her iconic character, Deborah Vance. “It’s very humbling, it really is, and I appreciate this because I just don’t get enough attention,” Smart joked, evoking laughter from the audience.

Amidst the humor, she turned the spotlight toward the talented team behind Hacks. She expressed her gratitude to the show’s creators, Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, who have been instrumental in shaping the success of the series. She also took a moment to give an emotional shoutout to her longtime agent, Scott Henderson, who is retiring after more than 30 years representing her.

“Scott, I love you, and I wish you all the best. He’s going to bicycle through France because that’s better than representing me,” she said, her words infused with humor and affection.

Also Read: The 2024 Emmys: A Night of Show-Stopping Beauty Looks and Red Carpet Glamour

Besting “The Bear” and Ayo Edebiri

Jean Smart’s win came in a highly competitive category, with last year’s winner, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, also nominated. Smart’s victory denied The Bear a potential sweep in the top comedy categories.

Even though production of Hacks was delayed due to the dual strikes in Hollywood, the show returned to Max earlier this year for its third season, which was hailed as its most acclaimed yet.

Season 3 of Hacks: A High-Flying Comeback

In Season 3 of Hacks, viewers saw Deborah Vance’s career reaching new heights as she chased a coveted late-night hosting gig. However, the character faced a reckoning for some of her past insensitive jokes, and her complicated relationship with Ava Daniels (played by Hannah Einbinder) deepened with new challenges. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the show continues to be a critical and commercial success, exploring the generational divide and tension between the two lead characters as they work together to revamp Deborah’s stand-up act.

A Breakthrough Role in a Storied Career

For Jean Smart, Hacks has served as a career-defining moment, offering a fresh resurgence for the veteran actress. With 13 Emmy nominations to her name, Smart first rose to fame in the 1980s with her role as the lovable and naive Charlene on the CBS sitcom Designing Women. Throughout the years, she has continued to wow audiences with her versatility and range, both in comedic and dramatic roles.

Hacks has been a pivotal project in Smart’s extensive career, showcasing her ability to balance humor and heart in a complex, multifaceted role.

This year, Hacks was nominated for an impressive 17 Emmys, including a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. As the series continues to win both awards and critical praise, Jean Smart’s portrayal of Deborah Vance remains at the heart of its success.