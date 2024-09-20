Home
Friday, September 20, 2024
‘The Buckingham Murders’ Box Office Collection Day 7: Kareena Kapoor’s Film Has A Dull First Thursday

According to Sacnilk, 'The Buckingham Murders' collected merely Rs 0.23 crore on its first Thursday (September 19). Its total collection stands at nearly Rs 7.53 crore (nett)

The Kareena Kapoor-led ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which opened in theatres on Friday (September 13), is struggling at the domestic box office despite receiving favourable reviews. This, however, is along expected lines given its genre and lack of commercial elements. ‘The Buckingham Murders’ is a thriller, directed by Hansal Mehta.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ Struggles At The Box Office

‘The Buckingham Murders’, starring Kareena Kapoor, hit screens on September 13 much to the delight of her fans. The film had piqued the curiosity of the audience with its intense trailer and mature presentation.

This, however, did not help it too much at the box office as the thriller raked in a mere Rs 1.15 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. The film then had a decent first weekend but failed to hold its own on the weekdays. According to Sacnilk, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ collected merely Rs 0.23 crore on its first Thursday (September 19). Its total collection stands at nearly Rs 7.53 crore (nett). The film has found an audience in urban centres. The response in the mass pockets, however, is quite disappointing.

About The Film

‘The Buckingham Murders’ is a thriller that centres on a grieving mother and detective who takes up a case that feels too personal and then learns some dark secrets. It marks Kareena Kapoor’s first collaboration with Hansal Mehta, the director of films such Aligarh and Simran. The Buckingham Murders also features Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen.

Kareena recently stated that she is proud of being part of the film.

“As an actor, it’s the choices one makes…And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama… a dream I have always had to act in or produce one…but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas,” read her post.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ hit screens on September 13 and is currently playing theatres.

