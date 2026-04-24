LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka latest world news 4 year old rape case India Business gangster documentary pakistan news domestic violence akash ambani meta donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond streams on ZEE5 from May 8, 2026, after a 10-week theatrical run. Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, it follows three characters battling deception, indoctrination, and identity loss.

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond OTT Release: ZEE5 Streaming Date, Plot And Key Details
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond OTT Release: ZEE5 Streaming Date, Plot And Key Details

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 24, 2026 15:00:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s new production, which explores social crime dramas, has now reached digital platforms after it followed the success of his previous film. The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which hit the silver screen on February 27 2026 has officially secured its streaming home. After the film completed its theatrical run, which included heated legal battles and lasted for 10 weeks, ZEE5 announced that it would start streaming the film worldwide on May 8, 2026. The sequel directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh introduces three new characters who will replace the original cast and follow their mission through a complex story about deception and indoctrination and personal identity recovery.

Exclusive Digital Premiere: Unlocking The Kerala Story 2 Streaming Platform Access

The producers use their strategic plan to move from box office distribution to home entertainment because they want to reach the large audience who watched the first film from their homes. The filmmakers use their partnership with ZEE5 to distribute the social crime drama throughout the entire country because theatrical showings of controversial films face distribution limitations. Viewers need to maintain their active premium subscription to the platform to access the film. 

4K OTT Release With Multi-Language Options for a Personal Viewing Experience

The digital release will provide high-definition 4K streaming, which includes multiple language options to enable more people to experience the film’s complex thematic elements. The “direct-to-app” system allows viewers who want to study intricate social stories to do so in private spaces without interruptions from crowded public viewings.

You Might Be Interested In

Navigating the Social Crime Narrative: The Kerala Story 2 Plot Trajectory and Viewing Guide

The sequel expands its scope beyond the first film, which showed only one regional perspective, by showing three different lives that occur throughout multiple states of India. The story follows three main characters, who include a scholar, an athlete, and a dancer whose life goals become ruined because of human-made obstacles that others set up to sabotage their progress. The film has received a UA16+ rating because it contains unsettling content and shows both mental and physical violence. 

Slow-Burn Thriller With Identity and Strong Storytelling

The story structure of the screenplay creates a “slow-burn” thriller that shows how people lose their identities and then battle to reclaim them. The first-time viewers should use official subtitles because they need to understand the detailed dialogues that establish the core of Vipul Shah’s unique storytelling method. The May 8 release marks a significant moment for enthusiasts of “issue-based” cinema, as the film moves from being a news headline to a permanent fixture in the digital library of contemporary Indian crime dramas.

Also Read: Happy Raj Review And OTT Release Guide: When And Where To Watch This Feel-Good Drama Making Waves On Streaming Platforms

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: The Kerala Story 2 OTTThe Kerala Story 2 OTT Vipul Shah filmThe Kerala Story 2 OTT ZEE5 release date

RELATED News

Prabhas’ Darling Re-Release Roars: Mints Rs 7.5 Crore, Becomes 2nd Biggest Telugu Re-Run Opener

Dev D Re-Run: Where Is Actress Mahie Gill Now? Settled In Goa, She’s Enjoying A Peaceful Life With Husband And Daughter

Centre Halts Release Of ‘Lawrence Of Punjab’ Web Series For Glorifying Lawrence Bishnoi, Warns THIS Ott Platform

Happy Raj Review And OTT Release Guide: When And Where To Watch This Feel-Good Drama Making Waves On Streaming Platforms

Arijit Singh’s Epic Voting-Day Comment Goes Viral: ‘People Will Think I’ve Become A Neta’ | Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

WeekMate Expands its AI-Driven Ecosystem with the Launch of e-Connect Communication Software

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

Indus Waters Treaty: Pakistan Runs To UNSC Over India’s Suspension Of Pact, Plays Victim Card After Pahalgam Terror Attack

IFFCO GET Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Graduate Engineer Trainee Posts at iffco.in, Check Eligibility, Stipend and Last Date

‘Kaun Gift Kiya’: Desi Internet Melts Over Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s Viral Jhumka Pic, Netizens Say ‘You Deserve One Bindi On Forehead’

Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

Temperature Delhi Today 24 April: National Capital Braces For Severe Heatwave As Temperature May Soar Till 44°C, IMD Issues Warning For Coming Days

Ghaziabad Horror: Supreme Court Orders All-Women SIT to Probe 4-Year-Old’s Rape and Murder, Slams ‘Diabolical’ Crime, Police Lapses

‘They Promise Jhal Muri, I’ll Serve …’: Here’s What Mamata Banerjee Said During West Bengal Election Rally | WATCH

Zerodha Shuts Down ‘Zero1’ Creator Program Backed By Nithin Kamath Amid Regulatory Concerns

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online
The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online
The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online
The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Vipul Shah’s Gripping Social Crime Drama Online

QUICK LINKS