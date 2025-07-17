LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 3, Fans Slam 'Loser and Cheater' Jeremiah Fisher

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has arrived with intense drama, sparking strong fan reactions over Jeremiah Fisher’s shocking betrayal. As Belly faces a life-changing choice, viewers are divided and social media is ablaze with criticism, theories, and fierce Team Conrad support.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 17:39:08 IST

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3 is officially out and is already making waves across the internet. The series released its first two episodes on the OTT platform, Prime Video on July 16. Viewers are in a frenzy with these episodes, anticipating Belly’s choice and are actively flooding the social media sharing their opinions, theories and predictions. 

All About ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3

Based on Jenny Han’s famous trilogy, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ premiered its third and final installation, similar to the novel it is based on. With the entangled love equations between Belly (Lola Tung), Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jereremiah (Gavin Casalegno), this season will finally answer all the questions and confusions in the hearts of its characters and put a definite dot on this teen-age romance story. 

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3: Fans’ X Reactions

After watching the first two episodes, fans are prepping for ‘the downfall of Jeremiah Fisher’. Viewers are  frustrated over his actions, particularly the revelation that he cheated, a betrayal they feel is the ultimate foil of his character. 







Fans are frustrated and urging Belly to take a stand for herself while questioning her decision to accept Jeremiah’s proposal, feeling every moment of their strained relationship is now infuriating to watch.



The current reactions on X are strongly in favour of Conrad and a piling distaste for Jeremiah. Belly’s character is also criticised for her decisions compromising her self-respect. 



me skipping to the good parts (the bellyconrad story) when i stream the summer i turned pretty season 3 pic.twitter.com/07W0KGtntb

— jess (@bellysinfinite) July 16, 2025

With the series yet to release other episodes, fans are excited to see how the story will unfold. 

Also Read: Did BTS’ V Join ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3? Here’s What We Know

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher

