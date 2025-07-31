Home > Entertainment > The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring

The Summer I Turned Pretty S3’s Jeremiah Fisher is still a laughing stock for netizens, as he popped the question to Belly with a tiny $298 ring. X erupted with savage memes, but Lola clapped back, defending the “itty-bitty” sparkler as perfect for Belly’s vibe. Team Conrad’s still fuming!

Lola Tung Reacts to Fans Hating on Jeremiah’s Small Ring
Lola Tung Reacts to Fans Hating on Jeremiah’s Small Ring

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 31, 2025 10:27:00 IST

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third season has fans buzzing, particularly over Jeremiah Fisher’s (Gavin Casalegno) choice of a petite engagement ring for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung). The ring, a Catbird Diamond Fizz Sparkler costing $298, sparked heated online debates for its modest size. Lola Tung, however, has come to its defense, offering insight into its symbolic charm.

Fans Roast the Ring’s Size

Social media erupted after episode two’s proposal scene, with X users mocking the ring’s delicate design, comparing it to a stacking piece rather than a symbol of lifelong commitment. Memes flooded platforms, with fans joking that Jeremiah needed glasses to see the “iddy-biddy” diamond. Some even claimed Conrad’s stuffed bear gift to Belly was pricier! Users are even comparing it to Conrad’s pendant which he gave to Belly in Season 1.

The backlash intensified due to Jeremiah’s recent infidelity, on top of that small engagement ring further triggered the fans. And what could be better for Conrad fans! The show’s Instagram issued a plea for kindness, citing a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, as debates grew heated.

Lola Tung’s Heartfelt Defense

In interviews with Pop Sugar Australia and Pedestrian TV on July 29, 2025, Tung passionately defended the ring, emphasizing its suitability for Belly’s practical, minimalist style. “Jeremiah was trying to be a little smart buying a ring that wasn’t crazy expensive,” she said, noting his $20,000 debt from delayed college graduation.

“It’s very beautiful and simple.” Tung believes the criticism is “a little much,” highlighting the ring’s sentimental value over material worth. She sees it as a reflection of the couple’s youth and optimism, suggesting it could evolve with their relationship.

A Symbol of Young Love’s Complexity

The ring controversy underscores the show’s themes of young love and impulsive decisions. Jeremiah’s proposal, post-cheating scandal and amid Steven’s near-fatal accident, feels emotionally charged yet questionable. Tung told ELLE that Belly’s acceptance reflects vulnerability, not materialism, as she clings to stability after loss.

The ring, though small, symbolizes their turbulent yet hopeful bond, setting the stage for season three’s dramatic love triangle with Conrad.

Also Read: Drama Explodes In Cousins Beach: Episode 4 Of ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Teases Breakups, Betrayals, And Game-Changing Twists

Tags: hollywoodPrime Videothe summer i turned prettyThe Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

RELATED News

Nick Jonas’ Family Post With Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Steals July Dump With Adorable Curls
Lindsay Lohan Spills On Dubai Life, Why The Mean Girls Star Fled From Hollywood ?
Chile Busts Crime Ring, Returns 125,000 Dollar Watches Stolen From Keanu Reeves
Actor ‘Powerstar’ Srinivasan Arrested in ₹5 Crore Loan Fraud; Declared Proclaimed Offender Twice
Vidya Balan Refused Nose Job Before Parineeta: Stood Strong Against Bollywood Beauty Norms

LATEST NEWS

Gold Price Today: Should You Buy The Safe Asset Today? Steady Prices Amid Market Volatility
Insurgent cadres nabbed in Manipur, Security forces safeguard movement of essential supplies
Abhinav Bharti
Abhinandan Pathak
‘Dead Economies’: Trump Lashes Out At India, Russia After Slapping 25% Tariff, Says ‘I Don’t Care….’
Abhimanyu Kumar Mishra
Who Is Umesh Pradhan? A Look At BJP’s 2005 Candidate From Kateya
World Mourns Laura Dahlmeier: Biathlon Star Dies in Karakoram Climbing Accident
Did You Know What Caused the Wipeout Of A Whopping Rs 5 Lakh Crore From The Stock Market Today? Reasons Behind
Who Is Krishnanandan Paswan? The 2005 Pipra MLA And Bihar Cabinet Minister
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?