The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3: Lola Tung Reacts To Fans Hating On Jeremiah’s Small Engagement Ring

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s third season has fans buzzing, particularly over Jeremiah Fisher’s (Gavin Casalegno) choice of a petite engagement ring for Belly Conklin (Lola Tung). The ring, a Catbird Diamond Fizz Sparkler costing $298, sparked heated online debates for its modest size. Lola Tung, however, has come to its defense, offering insight into its symbolic charm.

Fans Roast the Ring’s Size

Social media erupted after episode two’s proposal scene, with X users mocking the ring’s delicate design, comparing it to a stacking piece rather than a symbol of lifelong commitment. Memes flooded platforms, with fans joking that Jeremiah needed glasses to see the “iddy-biddy” diamond. Some even claimed Conrad’s stuffed bear gift to Belly was pricier! Users are even comparing it to Conrad’s pendant which he gave to Belly in Season 1.

Conrad spending more on a birthday gift for belly than Jeremiah on her actual engagement ring?? I see why they mad ijbol pic.twitter.com/FcG7l1AxFL — lena 𓆉°❀⋆ SPOILERS ೃ࿔*:･. (@str6wbelly) July 24, 2025

The backlash intensified due to Jeremiah’s recent infidelity, on top of that small engagement ring further triggered the fans. And what could be better for Conrad fans! The show’s Instagram issued a plea for kindness, citing a zero-tolerance policy for bullying, as debates grew heated.

What’s that mosquito sized engagement ring please??? It’s embarrassing 😬#thesummeriturnedpretty3 pic.twitter.com/tNbQg7UyFz — AllAboutLove (@aboutlove224556) July 23, 2025

Lola Tung’s Heartfelt Defense

In interviews with Pop Sugar Australia and Pedestrian TV on July 29, 2025, Tung passionately defended the ring, emphasizing its suitability for Belly’s practical, minimalist style. “Jeremiah was trying to be a little smart buying a ring that wasn’t crazy expensive,” she said, noting his $20,000 debt from delayed college graduation.

“It’s very beautiful and simple.” Tung believes the criticism is “a little much,” highlighting the ring’s sentimental value over material worth. She sees it as a reflection of the couple’s youth and optimism, suggesting it could evolve with their relationship.

A Symbol of Young Love’s Complexity

The ring controversy underscores the show’s themes of young love and impulsive decisions. Jeremiah’s proposal, post-cheating scandal and amid Steven’s near-fatal accident, feels emotionally charged yet questionable. Tung told ELLE that Belly’s acceptance reflects vulnerability, not materialism, as she clings to stability after loss.

The ring, though small, symbolizes their turbulent yet hopeful bond, setting the stage for season three’s dramatic love triangle with Conrad.

