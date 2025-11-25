LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'The Timing Is Clear' Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

Reddit, Instagram, and X users were exchanging screenshots, giving their comments and theories.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 25, 2025 15:11:27 IST

‘The Timing Is Clear’ Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations On Smriti Mandhana

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal which was the talk of the town and awaited by the fans has now been unceremoniously delayed. Initially it was reported that the somber reason for the delay was the serious illness of Mandhana’s father. However, that official explanation was quickly replaced by gossip when purported screenshots of flirtatious conversations between Muchhal and another woman were leaked.

Palash Muchhal Trends On X Amid Cheating Allegations

As per several news sources, the chats seem to show Muchhal involved in what some social-media users characterize as inappropriate behavior, thereby putting a dark cloud over the couple’s relationship at a time when their wedding had attracted a lot of publicity. The chats are still unverified and none of the parties have come out to confirm the authenticity of the messages but the leak incited an enormous reaction on various platforms.







Reddit, Instagram, and X users were exchanging screenshots, giving their comments and theories; one user said, ‘The chats are definitely real, but the timing is unclear,’ while other postings implied that the wedding delay might be connected to this scandal rather than purely a health crisis. In the middle of all this, Mandhana is said to have wiped out all her social media postings concerning the wedding, engagement, and proposal, thus intensifying the speculation that the postponement may bring about a more profound division rather than just a delay.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 2:31 PM IST
