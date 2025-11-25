Fresh Clue On Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding Surfaces, Palash Muchhal’s Mother Just Revealed…

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal which was among the most awaited events has become the center of attention after an unexpected health emergency concerning Smriti’s father. Reports state that the wedding which was initially planned in Sangli, Maharashtra was later deferred indefinitely when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, showing the symptoms of chest pains, was hospitalized. The families braved the emotional turmoil of the situation and together decided to push back the wedding until he was completely healed, pointing out that the family’s good comes before a party.

Smriti Mandhana’s Wedding, Palash Muchhal Cheating Allegations

Through a very open and honest account, Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, shared how closely linked the decisions had become that the groom due to the interplay of factors was unwell and suffered from emotional stress and also got hospitalised. She stated to HT that when the father’s health started to decline, Palash prompted the wedding to be put on hold, being well aware of how severely his partner was impacted by the crisis. The gesture reaffirms both sides’ strong dedication to putting family first. Early presence of wedding rituals and social media posts only to see them being taken down later due to the aftermath indicates the couple’s sudden change in tone and priorities. ‘The wedding will take place soon’ Amita Muchhal said to HT.

Mary D’Costa Choreographer Connection, Palash Muchhal Flirty Chats Leak

Postponement didn’t bring down the hope for rescheduling the occasion as it is still believed to take place once everyone is back in good health. The couple together with their relatives have asked for isolation during this unclear period. Even though such things as traditional ceremonies, guest lists and venue planning had already been made, there was media attention too, the focus has now turned from celebration to care and healing. The event has indeed created a huge outpouring of public support, as fans praising Smriti’s decision to take her father first and Palash’s stepping back in showing solidarity.

Also Read: Who Is Mary D’Costa? The Woman Caught In The Center of Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheat-Chat Controversy