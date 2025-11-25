Who Is Mary D’Costa? The Woman Caught In The Center of Palash Muchhal’s Alleged Cheat-Chat Controversy

Mary D’Costa was a name that came to the forefront of the gossip mill concerning a huge scandal that was involved with the director Palash Muchhal and that was linked to the cancellation of his engagement to cricket player Smriti Mandhana.

Although information regarding Mary D’Costa is scarce in the public domain, after the alleged private communications which hinted at an unprofessional relationship were leaked she became the center of attention. This incident transformed what was a private affair into an extensively covered online dispute, which impacted the narrative of the wedding’s rumored delay.

Mary D’Costa Choreographer Connection

Mary D’Costa has been primarily connected to the scandal through her rumored connection as a choreographer. The reports going around and the claims made on social media have pointed out that she was supposedly the choreographer for the wedding festivities of Muchhal and Mandhana.

This link is crucial to the arguments of closeness that stirred the fidelity rumors. Unidentified users on the internet claimed that Muchhal was caught kissing a girl, four days prior to his engagement, while dancing practice was taking place. Some have put this forward as proof of the involved relationship.

Palash Muchhal Flirty Chats Leak

Allegations of “flirty chats” featuring Palash Muchhal are the main reason for the public exposure. The main point is that Mary D’Costa is the enigmatic woman who is generally recognized as either the one leaking these chats or the one involved with the source.

The messages were labeled as “flirty chats” between Muchhal and D’Costa and these screenshots were very briefly shared on the internet before removal. Though the genuineness and timing of these messages are still not verified, their passing exposure was sufficient to create a stir in the social media, causing a significant increase in the controversy.

