Home > Entertainment > Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding triggered widespread social media conspiracy theories, despite the confirmed reason being her father’s sudden health emergency.

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: November 25, 2025 11:42:10 IST

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

The wedding of Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, which had been the talk of the town due to the lively pre-wedding celebrations, was unexpectedly put off after a health scare with her father. After that, Palash was also taken to the hospital. Family insiders report that Smriti’s dad suffered a heart attack, and this made the family give up their partying and go for urgent healthcare instead.

 

Social Media Posts Deleted, Sparking Speculation

Right after the engagement news broke, Smriti deleted all posts related to the wedding from her social media, including engagement moments and behind-the-scenes parties, after the chats were leaked that Palash was cheating on her. As per the reports, this was the cause of an online speculation firestorm. Some users came up with theories of family quarrels or relationship troubles. But it is important to note that none of these claims has been substantiated. On the other hand, the majority of the fans showed their support and empathy, asking others to refrain from groundless speculation.

Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

Rumours, Superstitions, and Misinformation Spread Online

After the postponement, many social media sites experienced an increase in rumours, including the “nazar” (evil eye) and superstitions discussion. In addition, the gossip about Smriti’s family came from sources not to be considered trustworthy, causing the situation to be misunderstood and the close friends, teammates and Smriti’s management to ask for the family’s privacy. They insisted that the delay was only due to the father’s health condition.

 

No Official Cancellation; Fans Send Prayers

Interestingly, Palash Muchhal has not removed any engagement-related posts from his social media, which indicates that the wedding is still on. The fans and friends are doing their part by sending love messages and praying for Smriti’s father, as well as for the couple in their future celebration. This event also sheds light on how easily concerns can be overshadowed by social media speculation theories.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 11:18 AM IST
Did Palash Muchhal Cheat On Smriti Mandhana Ahead Of Wedding? Viral Chat Sparks Buzz

QUICK LINKS