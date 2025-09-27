‘They Call Him OG’ Day 2 Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore, Earns Big Surprise

‘They Call Him OG,’ an action that fans were eagerly waiting to watch starring Pawan Kalyan, has surely proved its presence in the box office as it entered the Indian net-wise ₹100 crores club in an amazing two days after the release. After an earth-shattering opening, including a predominantly very strong premiere day, the film continued its jubilation, which showcased the power star.

The film was seeing a natural nosedive compared to its first day’s massive collections but relatively strong against the normal weekday drops. As per the industry reports, the movie helmed by Sujeeth has netted around an impressive ₹104 crores across all languages in India at the end of its second day.

Thus, ‘They Call Him OG’ becomes one of the fastest films in Telugu to hit the ₹100 crore club this year, with an instantaneous entry on the strength of incredible buzz and frenzy among fans, especially in the Telugu states.

Box Office Velocity: Day 2 Performance

The second day collections, though not as high as the new record-breaking starting figure, are still very solid, proving the film’s momentum. The gangster action drama raked in something close to ₹19.25 crore (net) in India on its first Friday. This hefty amount, plus the Day 0 and Day 1 earnings, ensured that the film would straightaway begin its run as one of the biggest commercial hits. Regional markets of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were the main drivers for this stupendous performance.

Regional Dominance and Weekend Outlook

The audience will play a crucial role in deciding how well the film does at the box office, but it is currently playing very well with the Telugu audience. The second day overall occupancy of Telugu shows was the highest ever with more than 41.5%, and late-night shows observed the highest amount of traction crossing 50% occupancy in the top circuits. Such impressive numbers globally also point to a massive opening.

With the first weekend gone fully, trade analysts expect a very good collection on Saturday and Sunday further, which would indicate that “They Call Him OG” is on their way to a much bigger bounty and is likely to be one of Pawan Kalyan’s highest-grossing works now.

