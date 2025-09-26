Pawan Kalyan’s OG Smashes Records On Day 1 With A Staggering Rs 90.25 Crore India Box Office Collection

The film “They Call Him OG,” featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and produced by DVV Danayya, has taken the Indian box office by storm on its very first day. Released on September 25, it has fast been registered as one of the biggest openers in India.

With a glorious opening, the highly awaited gangster saga by Pawan Kalyan, They Call Him OG, stormed the expressway by collecting an enormous ₹90.25 Crore net in India on the very first day, breaking box office expectations. The greatness of this figure that includes revenue from special paid premieres goes a long way in reinstating ‘Power Star’ as an unequivocal force in Telugu cinema.

With the whirlwind of fan frenzy and record advance bookings, the movie, directed by Sujeeth, stands among the greatest Indian openers of the year. The magnitude of this domestic performance simply reconfirms the movie’s blockbuster status right at the outset and sets a new precedent for non-Pan-India releases in what constitutes a grand return for the actor to the big screen.

Record-Shattering Premiere

The initial surge in collections had a historic influence with pre-releases. Of this total, ₹20.25 crore comes from the premiere shows themselves. The film set new Telugu records in 2025 with a net collective business of ₹91 crore. The unprecedented rush at theaters bore testimony to the massive hype enjoyed by this filming, making it the largest crore-opening till date for Pawan Kalyan.

Domestic Box Office Dominance

It is said that the rest of the ₹70 Crore net was collected even on the official release day and showed no slowing down after the paid previews. Most of this collection was from the Telugu states, where stellar occupancy rates soared, especially for evening and night shows.

This fabulous domestic tally of ₹90.25 Crore puts OG among the highest openings in Indian cinema history, thereby reiterating the star power of its lead actor and ensuring an unstoppable run of the movie through the forthcoming holiday weekend.

