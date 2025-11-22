Thieves Strike At Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert, Mobile Phones And Gold Chains Worth Rs 18 Lakh Stolen From Venue

The last stop in the “Circus Maximus” tour by Travis Scott at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which was meant to be a night of lively hip-hop, ended up being a huge theft spree that left the concert as the main area for the robbers.

While thousands of fans or “Ragers” were enjoying the music of the Grammy-nominated artist, a well-organized group of thieves was reportedly using the large crowd, poor lighting, and the hustle and bustle around the stage to carry out a number of selective thefts.

The first police accounts are very disturbing, as the fans only became aware of their stolen items when the concert finished. The total loss reported, which mainly consists of mobile phones and gold jewellery, has now reached about ₹18 Lakh , which has overshadowed the performance that was otherwise successful. The case has highlighted the need for better security and crowd control at large music events in the city.

Travis Scott Concert Security Flaws

The theft’s colossal dimension points to a very alarming and total breakdown of security measures that allowed a gang of skilled pickpocketers to have full access and do their illegal acts in broad daylight in a very crowded place. The Mumbai Police, the Tardeo Police station in particular, where several victims reported their case, unveiled the unbelievable number of stolen items: at least 24 luxury mobile phones and 12 gold chains were listed as missing.

Typically, such a scenario shows that the thieves were exceptionally good at working the crowd thus avoiding detection not only by the victims but also by the on-the-spot security staff. The police have already started the probe, scrutinizing the CCTV that covers the entry and exit points in their efforts to capture the criminals and hopefully, tear down the syndicate that commits such a well-organized concert-thieving act.

Travis Scott Concert Victim Impact and Valuables Loss

The robbery had a great impact on the people who were there, this included mostly young students and professionals. The victims told how they felt when they discovered their possessions were no longer there.

One young person who went to the concert from Kalbadevi told about the theft of a 15-gram gold chain close to the stage, a situation that was almost the same as that of the other ten or so people who lost their gold chains, some of which had diamond pendants that were expensive.

Furthermore, the theft of 24 cell phones, including numerous iPhones and other high-end devices, is a significant loss that exceeds the ticket price by a great deal.

The event is a clear signal for the organizers and the public to consider more security measures and to be more alert in such large concerts in the future. The fans came for the music but left with a considerable loss instead.

