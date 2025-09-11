LIVE TV
This Actor Acted In 26 Films, And Despite Being Dharmendra's Brother, Never Earned The Superstar Title

Ajit Singh Deol, Dharmendra’s brother, acted in 26 films and carved a quiet yet memorable legacy in Indian cinema. Known for roles in ‘Kahaani Kismat Ki’ and ‘Razia Sultan,’ he also directed ‘Putt Jattan De,’ leaving behind a powerful contribution to the Deol family’s cinematic journey

Ajit Singh Deol: The quiet Deol who left a lasting cinematic legacy (Pc: IMDB)
Ajit Singh Deol: The quiet Deol who left a lasting cinematic legacy (Pc: IMDB)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 11, 2025 14:35:01 IST

Frequently remaining in the shade of the imposing stardom of his elder brother, the legendary Dharmendra, Ajit Singh Deol made his modest, although not as widely acclaimed, mark in Indian cinema. Dharmendra was a superstar, and Ajit did not exactly become one. His talent and silent persistence were seen in his career that lasted a modest 26 films.

The difference between Ajit and his brother lies in the fact that unlike the flash and fanfare that came with his brother, Ajit started his path with a declaration of his love of acting and not the stress of becoming the top biller.

The Unsung Actor

Ajit Singh Deol did not attain the glitz of superstardom in his career, but his career was a consistent, steady effort. His appearances in films such as “Kahaani Kismat Ki” (1973) and “Razia Sultan” (1983) made him famous as a supporting character in many of his films, who took part in the story but did not seek the limelight. His presence on the screen was not loud, but powerful with a lot of memorable impressions on those who followed his work.

The career of Ajit in the film industry can be regarded as the image of his character being simple, naive and loyal to his profession without the necessity to be glorified in society. His small filmography is a track of his engagement in the art of acting.

A Family of Filmmakers

Ajit has a legacy to his life as an actor. He himself was a filmmaker as he directed and produced the film, Putt Jattan De (1981), which was a huge success. This business proved his multi-skilled nature and the significant attachment to the film industry. His son Sunny Deol and nephew Bobby Deol (sons of Dharmendra) were to become popular actors in Bollywood, and the Deol lineage would continue in cinema.

It could be argued that one of the greatest contributions that Ajit had on the Deol dynasty was not necessarily the quantity of hit films that he appeared in but the legacy that he left which will eventually guide the further generations of his family in the film industry.

