Home > Entertainment > Ramayana: This Hollywood Producer, Known For Backing Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Is Now Putting His Money On Ranbir Kapoor's Epic Drama

Ramayana: This Hollywood Producer, Known For Backing Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Is Now Putting His Money On Ranbir Kapoor’s Epic Drama

Legendary producer Charles Roven, known for Oppenheimer and The Batman, is set to co-produce the epic film Ramayana with Atlas Entertainment. This marks a major Hollywood–India collaboration bringing one of India’s greatest tales to global audiences.

Ramayana (Pic Credit: X)
Ramayana (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 11, 2025 11:35:45 IST

Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news with regular updates, star cast, cooperation with international-level artists and corporates.

The most recent is that Oppenheimer producer Charles Roven has joined in as a producer of Ramayana. Under his banner, Atlas Entertainment, he is credited with creating several huge Hollywood hits, Oscar-winning films such as Oppenheimer, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Justice League by Jack Synder, and Man of Steel.

It is a major step on the part of the Ramayana team to collaborate with Charles Roven.

Who is Charles Roven? 

Charles Roven has had a reputation of investing in superior content that has hit the international market. That is why the arrival of Ramayana as a producer by Roven has now increased the possibility of its spread to the world. 

Being a major Hollywood producer, their team of Ramayana will find it easy to reach the international distributors and with his name attached to this flick, the reception will also improve several times.

The whole crew of Nitesh Tiwari, producers Yash and the chief of VFX Studio DNEG, Namit Malhotra, are setting out to make Ramayana a world magnum opus. 

In an earlier interview, Namit shared that he believes that Ramayana would transform the Indian film industry and become as big as Forest Gump and Oppenheimer.

Fans react to the good news

This is a very welcome development, with fans being very pleased that Roven is very wise in his investments. He chose to work as a producer in Ramayan, which indicates that he has witnessed its potential to make it a global blockbuster. 

It has also increased the expectations of Indian moviegoers who are now dreaming that, now that big names have been attached to this movie, Ramayana can win a couple of Oscars.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Ram, the film has Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravan, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. 

