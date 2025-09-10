LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, have moved the Delhi High Court disputing Sunjay Kapur’s will. Alleging forgery and denial of rightful inheritance, they demand a share of his ₹1,900 crore estate as family tensions and courtroom drama escalate

Karisma Kapoor’s kids contest Sunjay Kapur’s will in court (Pc: X)
Karisma Kapoor’s kids contest Sunjay Kapur’s will in court (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 10, 2025 17:14:32 IST

In a major legal twist that has taken the headlines, the children of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur have also brought a case before the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of their mother and legal guardian Karisma and is seeking a portion of the vast wealth of their father, Sunjay Kapur, who passed away unexpectedly in June.

The crux of the conflict is a will that was supposedly signed by Kapur, which according to the children, is fake and falsely drafted and leaves them out of their rightful inheritance. Now the high court has given a command on revealing all the assets and has scheduled the issue to be heard further.

Contested Will And Allegations of Forgery

The children, Samaira and Kiaan, have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, had first denied that there was a will, before providing one dated March 21, 2025. The center of the court fight is this document purportedly granting the full personal estate to Priya Kapur. The fact that the children have no copy and no original of the will as he suddenly reveals the situation is suspicious, and this is emphasized by the plea of the children.

Their legal team has cited that the document is invalid, and the contents are tinged with uncertainty. The case is seeking a partition of the estate and an injunction that is permanent so that no disposal or transfer of assets can be done.

Karisma Family’s Legal Battle

Other family members have not been left behind by the legal drama as even the mother of Sunjay Kapur, Rani Kapur, has come forward claiming that the assets valued at Rs1,900 crore have been given to the children within a few days preceding the suit, an aspect that was raised by the legal team of Priya Kapur.

They have also refuted the allegations of the children of being left with nothing by referring to the hostile nature of the history of divorce between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma. The court has now ordered that a list of all movable and immovable assets be provided, and this is an indication that the legal battle is going to be stepped up.

Also Read: Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute

Tags: karisma kapoorKarisma Kapoor children lawsuitsunjay kapur

RELATED News

Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet
Kajol And Twinkle Khanna Team Up for New Talk Show, But What Surprises Await On Release Day?
Top 5 Unforgettable Anime Villains: Who Rules the Evil Realm?
Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute
Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Released: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi Take Their ‘Chaos And Kalesh’ To The Courtroom

LATEST NEWS

Why Walking 10,000 Steps a Day Has More Health Benefits Than You Think
Taiwan on alert after surge in Chinese military activity around island
Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded
Jolly LLB 3 trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi lock horns in court
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025: Direct Link to Download Prelims Hall Ticket at sbi.co.in
Why You Should Eat a Banana Every Day (And When Not To)
James McAvoy attacked by stranger at Toronto bar
MIT Sikkim Commences Operations, Sikkim Government-Approved Institution Brings World-Class Education to Northeast
Global Media Urged to Collaborate, Promote Accuracy, and Navigate AI Challenges During Crises
These 10 States Have the Lowest Unemployment in 2025- Find Out Now!
Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded
Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded
Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded
Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded

QUICK LINKS