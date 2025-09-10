Karisma Kapoor’s Children Locked In Explosive Legal Fight Over Late Father Sanjay Kapur’s Assets: Here’s How The Drama Unfolded

In a major legal twist that has taken the headlines, the children of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor and the late industrialist Sunjay Kapur have also brought a case before the Delhi High Court. The lawsuit is filed on behalf of their mother and legal guardian Karisma and is seeking a portion of the vast wealth of their father, Sunjay Kapur, who passed away unexpectedly in June.

The crux of the conflict is a will that was supposedly signed by Kapur, which according to the children, is fake and falsely drafted and leaves them out of their rightful inheritance. Now the high court has given a command on revealing all the assets and has scheduled the issue to be heard further.

Contested Will And Allegations of Forgery

The children, Samaira and Kiaan, have alleged that their stepmother, Priya Kapur, had first denied that there was a will, before providing one dated March 21, 2025. The center of the court fight is this document purportedly granting the full personal estate to Priya Kapur. The fact that the children have no copy and no original of the will as he suddenly reveals the situation is suspicious, and this is emphasized by the plea of the children.

Their legal team has cited that the document is invalid, and the contents are tinged with uncertainty. The case is seeking a partition of the estate and an injunction that is permanent so that no disposal or transfer of assets can be done.

Karisma Family’s Legal Battle

Other family members have not been left behind by the legal drama as even the mother of Sunjay Kapur, Rani Kapur, has come forward claiming that the assets valued at Rs1,900 crore have been given to the children within a few days preceding the suit, an aspect that was raised by the legal team of Priya Kapur.

They have also refuted the allegations of the children of being left with nothing by referring to the hostile nature of the history of divorce between Sunjay Kapur and Karisma. The court has now ordered that a list of all movable and immovable assets be provided, and this is an indication that the legal battle is going to be stepped up.

