Priya Sachdev’s Lawyer Questions Karisma Kapoor’s 15-Year Absence Amid Ongoing Sanjay Kapur Estate Dispute

In a major twist in the multi-crore estate dispute of the late businessman Sunjay Kapur, the non-appearance of his ex-wife karisma Kapoor within the last 15 years has been challenged by the widow of the dead, Priya Sachdev. The controversy that has already been presented before the Delhi High Court concerns the enormous wealth with which Kapur brags and karisma complains that she has been unfairly disinherited by her own father. The court case has revealed the inner workings of the family and the controversial aspect of the inheritance.

The attorneys representing Priya have retaliated against karisma claiming that she had been nowhere in the past 15 years and that she and Sunjay broke up many years earlier. Such interrogation of karisma in terms of her role is followed because she is representing her children in the court where she wants her own portion of the estate.

The Will and Inheritance Dispute

At the Centre of the legal wrangling is a supposed will supposedly signed on March 21, 2025, that supposedly bequeaths the entire personal estate of Sunjay Kapur to his widow, Priya Sachdev. Karisma has challenged the authenticity of this document by Samaira and Kiaan claiming that it is forged and manufactured and is surrounded by dubious conditions. They allege that their dad used to promise them of their share many times and Priya had initially refused to accept that there existed a will.

The suit filed by the children claims a permanent injunction of the transfer or disposal of the property, a partition of the estate and accounting of all the assets. A notice on the plea has since been made by the Delhi High Court which has ordered Priya to give a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay.

Karisma Kapoor’s Role in the Feud

Although karisma Kapoor is not a plaintiff in the suit, she is representing her minor son, Kiaan, and daughter, Samaira. According to sources near to the actress, all she is concerned about is the future and well being of her children. In 2016, the divorce between karisma and Sunjay was finalized, the legal process took a long time and started in 2014.

karisma is stated to have obtained in their divorce settlement: ₹70 crore of alimony and bonds valued at 14 crores were pledged in the name of the children. Nevertheless, this settlement does not automatically invalidate the legal claim of the children to the property of their father even according to the Indian law, because a divorce settlement between spouses cannot have any effect on the rights of a child as the heir by law.

