Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah called it quits back in 2020 after being together for years, but honestly, there’s no bitter exes drama here. Instead, they decided to keep each other in their lives just in a different way.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, both of them got candid about what went down.

Saba Azad talks about her ex-boyfriend

Imaad said the breakup didn’t feel like some big, ugly ending. “People around us kept saying, ‘Take some space, don’t see each other for a bit.’ But for us, it felt more like we were shifting gears, not slamming the brakes,” he admitted. By the time they actually split, the heartbreak had already fizzled out.

Saba’s take? Love doesn’t just evaporate unless somebody seriously screws up. “Unless there’s real hurt, how do you just stop caring for someone? That love just turns into something else, a solid friendship where you’ve got each other’s backs,” she said.

For her, Imaad is basically family. “We just said, screw it, this is our family. No way was I letting Imz go. We knew we’d be friends forever like, old and grey, still hanging out,” Saba added.

Funny enough, they both feel like their relationship actually improved after the breakup. Imaad even joked, “It got better once we weren’t a couple anymore.”

Saba agreed, “Way better. We chilled out, stopped judging each other, and became real friends.” Imaad described it as keeping all the

For her, this friendship is about unconditional support like real, found family. Imaad pointed out that their bond feels genuine because they’ve been through both good times and bad together.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship timeline

For anyone wondering, Saba’s dating Hrithik Roshan these days. They went public in 2022 at Karan Johar’s birthday party, and she’s pretty much part of Hrithik’s family now, even bonding with his kids from his previous marriage.

