LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka kp sharma oli latest US news Hrithik Roshan CP Radhakrishnan AFG vs HKG Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’

Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah split in 2020 but stayed close as friends. In a candid interview, they revealed how their bond evolved, with love transforming into lifelong friendship. Saba now dates Hrithik Roshan and shares a warm relationship with his family.

Saba Azad (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Saba Azad (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 9, 2025 14:47:18 IST

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah called it quits back in 2020 after being together for years, but honestly, there’s no bitter exes drama here. Instead, they decided to keep each other in their lives just in a different way.

In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, both of them got candid about what went down.

Saba Azad talks about her ex-boyfriend

Imaad said the breakup didn’t feel like some big, ugly ending. “People around us kept saying, ‘Take some space, don’t see each other for a bit.’ But for us, it felt more like we were shifting gears, not slamming the brakes,” he admitted. By the time they actually split, the heartbreak had already fizzled out.

Saba’s take? Love doesn’t just evaporate unless somebody seriously screws up. “Unless there’s real hurt, how do you just stop caring for someone? That love just turns into something else, a solid friendship where you’ve got each other’s backs,” she said.

For her, Imaad is basically family. “We just said, screw it, this is our family. No way was I letting Imz go. We knew we’d be friends forever like, old and grey, still hanging out,” Saba added.

Funny enough, they both feel like their relationship actually improved after the breakup. Imaad even joked, “It got better once we weren’t a couple anymore.”

Saba agreed, “Way better. We chilled out, stopped judging each other, and became real friends.” Imaad described it as keeping all the

For her, this friendship is about unconditional support like real, found family. Imaad pointed out that their bond feels genuine because they’ve been through both good times and bad together.

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship timeline

For anyone wondering, Saba’s dating Hrithik Roshan these days. They went public in 2022 at Karan Johar’s birthday party, and she’s pretty much part of Hrithik’s family now, even bonding with his kids from his previous marriage. 

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi High Court To Block AI-Generated Pornography, Demanding Legal Protection Against Deepfake Misuse

Tags: Hrithik RoshanImaad ShahSaba Azad

RELATED News

THIS Popular Breaking Bad Star Got Arrested Only Because He Sprayed Water On A Woman, Here’s What Really Happened
Rakesh Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 For 2027, Shares Exciting Updates On Hrithik Roshan’s Directorial Debut
Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi High Court To Block AI-Generated Pornography, Demanding Legal Protection Against Deepfake Misuse
Comic Con India Returns This December In Delhi: Biggest Celebration Of Comics, Pop Culture, And Fandom Awaits
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc: 5 AM Shows in India, How to Book Early Tickets Without Hustle

LATEST NEWS

A New Dawn In Autumn: Hope Blossoms As Manipur Prepares For Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit
Apple Shares In Focus: 4% Jump Before The Mega ‘Awe Droping’ Event Tonight
KP Sharma Oli Resigned As PM Of Nepal, Parliament, Residence Set On Fire, Planning To Flee
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Minister K.J. George Launches 14th Batch of Training At Sarvagna Nagar Skill Development Centre
AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Match 1: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Predicted Playing XI
Breaking: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns After His House Set Ablaze
3 Million Plus Cheaters In India? Here Is India’s Growing Extra Marital App, Free For Women, Allows To…
16 Year Old Abhimanyu Mishra’s Stunning Win, New Chapter Begins In Chess
Scott Bessent vs Bill Pulte: Trump Allies’ Dinner Nearly Turned Into A Brawl Due To This Reason
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’
Is Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Still Not Over Her Ex? Saba Azad Makes A Rare Confession About Imaad Shah: ‘How Do You Stop….’

QUICK LINKS