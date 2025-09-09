LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi High Court To Block AI-Generated Pornography, Demanding Legal Protection Against Deepfake Misuse

Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi High Court To Block AI-Generated Pornography, Demanding Legal Protection Against Deepfake Misuse

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has approached Delhi High Court to block AI-generated deepfake pornography using her likeness. The case highlights the dangers of non-consensual digital content and sets a legal precedent for protecting personality and digital identity rights in India

Aishwarya Rai fights AI-generated deepfake misuse. (Pc: Instagram)
Aishwarya Rai fights AI-generated deepfake misuse. (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 9, 2025 13:15:20 IST

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has filed a strong legal notice to the vicious use of her name, likeness, and artificial intelligence. The ex-Miss World has moved to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday requesting the court to protect her personality rights and issues an injunction to stop unauthorized distribution of the fake intimate photographs and other deep fake pornography. Senior advocate Sandeep Sethi, who was representing Rai, claimed that the actor was trying to enforce her rights to publicity and personality and argued that there were internet-based circulations of totally unreal intimate photographs of the actor.

Such a step follows the viral spread of absolutely false and forged images across the internet. In the legal court, her team stated that the name and likeness of the actor were being exploited to make money and satisfy the sexual desires of one person which they described as very unfortunate.  This court case underscores how AI technology is increasingly dangerous because of its role in generating and disseminating malicious, non-consensual, non-factual information.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Rise of Deepfake Dangers 

The ethical and legal dilemma of artificial intelligence development is created by the case filed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a very vivid way. The deepfake technology that involves an AI-based approach to the overlay of a face onto the existing video or image has become dangerously easy to access. This has seen a rise in non-consent pornography whereby faces of both the celebrities and ordinary citizens at large are digitally tampered with and imposed on pornographic material without their consent. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Legal Precedent and a Call for Action 

Such move is followed by the court action of Aishwarya Rai who in 2023, obtained an injunction at the Delhi High Court that barred the unauthorized use of his name, voice, and image. It means that there is an increasing movement of the representatives of the society to actively defend the rights to their digital identity and personality. These lawsuits are not only concerned with safeguarding individual personalities; it is more on a legal system that would help in curbing a new breed of cybercrime.

The absence of specific and comprehensive laws in India to resolve deepfakes frequently leaves the victims to a mix of other existing provisions according to the Information Technology Act. This example highlights the necessity of enacting strong laws to make criminals responsible and offer efficient litigation to victims of this invasive technology. Delhi High court referred the case as a proceeding before the joint registrar on November 7 and before the court on January 15, 2026.

Tags: AI-generated pornography IndiaAishwarya raiAishwarya Rai deepfake case

QUICK LINKS