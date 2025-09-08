Sanjay Dutt’s Untold Prison Tales: Bollywood Star’s Heart Skipped A Beat When A Double-Murder Convict’s Razor Reached His Neck

Sanjay Dutt sat down with his old buddy Suniel Shetty on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show and, honestly, didn’t hold back about his time behind bars after the ’93 Bombay blasts.

Five years inside isn’t exactly a walk in the park, and he’s got the stories to prove it. One day, his beard had grown wild—full-on mountain man vibes.

The jail superintendent tells him, “Go shave.” So they send over a guy named Mishra to do the honours.

Now, picture this: Mishra walks in, razor in hand, looking like he’s seen a few things. Sanjay, being Sanjay, asks the guy how long he’s been locked up. Mishra just goes, “Fifteen years.”

Razor’s already at Sanjay’s throat. Naturally, Sanjay gets a little curious and asks what Mishra’s in for. Mishra says, deadpan, “Double murder.”

Sanjay’s hand shoots up, stopping the guy mid-shave. He laughed about it later, but let’s be real, that’s just another day in jail for him. Double-murder convict with a blade to your neck.

When it comes to regrets, Sanjay isn’t the type to mope about his past. He said the only thing he really wishes had been different was losing his parents too soon.

Sanjay Dutt’s father Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack in 2005, peacefully in his sleep. Nargis passed away back in 1981 from pancreatic cancer right before Sanjay’s big break with Rocky.

As for work, Sanjay’s still at it. He made a surprise appearance in Baaghi 4, sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.

ALSO READ: “She was in pain”: Vikram Bhatt breaks silence on mother’s demise, grieves “unhealed wounds”