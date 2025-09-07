LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "She was in pain": Vikram Bhatt breaks silence on mother's demise, grieves "unhealed wounds"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 23:11:08 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has broken his silence after the passing of his mother, Varsha Bhatt.

She passed away on Saturday, September 6, at the age of 85. She had reportedly been unwell for some time due to a prolonged illness.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vikram Bhatt shared that his mother suffered pain in the last few months and that she has gone to a better place.

“Grief is cyclic in nature. At first it is so continuous that it almost seems like a never ending sob that is stuck in your chest – unwilling to let go of it’s grasp on you. And then slowly a break in the sob – a moment of respite as the drudgery of life takes over, only to return more fiercely than before. I know, the time between grief and drudgery will increase, and as they say – time will heal all wounds – but that time is not here for me as yet. I wonder if it will come at all,” Bhatt wrote in an emotional note.

Expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him during the hard time, the filmmaker concluded by dedicating a prayer for his mother.

Varsha Bhatt was the wife of well-known cinematographer Pravin Bhatt. Her cremation was held at the Versova crematorium at 2:00 pm on Saturday in the presence of close family members.

Vikram Bhatt entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter’s debut film, ‘Kanoon Kya Karega’. He was 14 at the time. Bhatt later went on to direct several notable films, including ‘Ghulam’ starring Aamir Khan, which became a box-office success.

In 2008, Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre and went on to deliver successful films like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted – 3D. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

QUICK LINKS