This Actress Worked With Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan, Later Forced Into Prostitution, Dies Due to AIDS She is…

The Indian cinema has often witnessed stories full of glamour, success, and fame, but behind the big screens, there are some terrifying stories that will shock you to the core. There is one such heartbreaking story of an actress that still haunts the fans. She used to work with South Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. But her blockbuster acting career took a shocking turn and fell into a dark hole.

She was unaware of the dak twists that awaited her in the future. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 26, 2025 18:00:02 IST

The Indian cinema has often witnessed stories full of glamour, success, and fame, but behind the big screens, there are some terrifying stories that will shock you to the core. There is one such heartbreaking story of an actress that still haunts the fans. She used to work with South Indian superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. But her blockbuster acting career took a shocking turn and fell into a dark hole. 

 

Actress Who Ran Away from Home but Destiny Had Other Plans

This famous actress was not only popular for her beauty but also for her iconic acting skills. She mainly spent her childhood in poverty, but her dreams were bigger than that. So she ran away from home to achieve her big dreams, but she was unaware of the dark twists that awaited her in the future. 

The Actress Who Ruled Telugu & Kannada Cinema

This actress worked in Telugu and Kannada cinema and gave multiple hits like  Chuvappu Naada, Mimics Action 500, Inimai Idho Idho, and more. She was at the peak of her career from 1980 to 1986 and worked with directors such as K. Balachander, Visu and Chandrashekar. Her name is Nisha Noor, who has established a place in the hearts of fans. 

 

 Nisha Noor- Famous Heroine of 80s 

Nisha Noor is one of the most famous and bold heroines of the 80s. She also worked with Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. She worked in the film industry for a short period of time. Later, she reportedly quit the industry after she was forced into prostitution. 

Nisha Noor Dark Prostitution Story 

Nisha Noor was facing tough times in her acting career. She sometimes couldn’t even afford to have two meals in a day. Due to her situation, she chose a path of prostitution which was suggested by a producer. But that decision arose life and death situation against Nisha Noor. 

 

Nisha Noor Died Due to AIDS 

After being missing for a long time, she was found near a dargha in a worse situation. She didn’t have any contact with her family or friends, so no one came to support her. But reportedly, one of her cousins found her on the road, where she was looking just like a skeleton. When she got admitted to the hospital, she came to know that she was suffering from AIDS. After some time, in 2007, Nisha Noor died in a hospital with no one there to cremate her. 

Tags: actress died due to AIDSNisha NoorNisha Noor death storyNisha Noor died due to AIDSNisha Noor life story

TOP CATEGORIES

