Home > Entertainment > THIS Popular Breaking Bad Star Got Arrested Only Because He Sprayed Water On A Woman, Here's What Really Happened

THIS Popular Breaking Bad Star Got Arrested Only Because He Sprayed Water On A Woman, Here’s What Really Happened

Breaking Bad star Raymond Cruz, famous for playing Tuco Salamanca, was arrested in LA on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after a dispute with women filming him. He was later released and praised the LAPD for their polite treatment. He’ll appear in court on October 1.

Breaking Bad Actor Raymond Cruz Arrested (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Breaking Bad Actor Raymond Cruz Arrested (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 9, 2025 14:17:21 IST

Raymond Cruz, the guy forever seared into everyone’s brains as Tuco Salamanca from Breaking Bad landed in some trouble on Monday, September 8.

Cops picked him up in LA around 10:40 in the morning on suspicion of misdemeanour battery.

Why was Raymond Cruz arrested? 

According to LAPD officer David Cuellar (via PEOPLE), Cruz and another person got into it, and at some point, Cruz supposedly sprayed water at them. TMZ broke the story first.

Cruz’s agent, Raphael Berko, tried to clear things up: Cruz was outside his house, washing his car like a normal dude, when a white minivan with three women squeezed up to his bumper basically parked on top of him. Berko says Cruz asked them to move.

They refused. He warned them their car was about to get soaked, but they didn’t budge. So Cruz kept hosing down his own car, and apparently, the women started filming him.

Berko claims Cruz told them to knock off the filming. While he was still holding the hose, some water apparently splashed their car. That’s it. Next thing you know, one of the women calls the cops.

And just like that, a guy who’s never been arrested, not to mention played a cop on TV for over a decade, finds himself cuffed and hauled off to jail in his own neighbourhood.

Raymond Cruz talks about how LAPD treated him

Berko added that Cruz was grateful for how LAPD treated him. During the five hours he spent in their custody, he said the officers were all polite and reassuring.

As for what’s next, Cruz was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court on October 1. At this point, no misdemeanor charges have been officially filed.

ALSO READ: ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ becomes second-biggest global horror debut with $187 million

Tags: Breaking Badcelebrity newsRaymond Cruztrending news

THIS Popular Breaking Bad Star Got Arrested Only Because He Sprayed Water On A Woman, Here’s What Really Happened

QUICK LINKS