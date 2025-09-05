LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

September 5, 2025 brings fresh cinematic experiences with The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4, and Ufff Yeh Siyapaa in theaters, plus OTT debuts like Inspector Zende, Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, Kannappa, and Su From So. A mix of horror, action, romance, comedy, and devotion awaits viewers.

New movies and OTT premieres this week: horror, action, comedy, romance, and more (Pc: X)
New movies and OTT premieres this week: horror, action, comedy, romance, and more (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 5, 2025 11:57:30 IST

At the beginning of the month of September a new wave of cinematic emotions hits the screens and streaming sites. This week, viewers are introduced to a last installment in a blockbuster genre franchise, a Bollywood action film with high stakes, and a compelling list of regional and Hindi language releases premiering online.

You want a good fright this weekend, you want to spend your weekend drinking to your full capacity, you want to see something as a lifelong cinephile you have only seen once in your life, the possibilities are as manifold as the interests of a true film lover. In the haunting farewell of the big screen to the streaming debut, which is based on an actual manhunt, it will be a ride to hell for everyone this week.

Big Screen Blockbusters

The Conjuring: Last Rites: This is the ninth and the last movie in the hugely successful horror franchise. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren in what is being billed as their most perilous case to date, a proper send off to a series that has made hundreds of millions globally.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff is back doing what he does best, along with Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in the newest installment to the high-octane Hindi blockbuster. This movie is poised to live up to the reputation of the series as having adrenaline-thrilling stunts and a no-holds barred story.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa: This movie, a comedy film in Hindi directed by Sohum Shah and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is a film that has a plot based on chaos and confusion. It may not have a high-profile buzz, but the comedic talents of its cast make this a potential sleeper among those who want to laugh.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Madharaasi: The Sivakarthikeyan starred psychological action thriller by A.R. Murugadoss has hit the theatres with a big buzz. The movie is a highly anticipated theatrical phenomenon that has a combination of high-energy action and amusing twists to the storyline.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss
Ghaati: Anushka shetty returns in full force in this action movie by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is a long time coming revenge drama gritty movie with a drug smuggling ring background and fans are shouting praises on the fierce performance of Anushka.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

The Bengal Files: This socio-political drama directed by Vivek Agnihotri is a film that has raised a lot of debates even prior to its release. It is a film with a very strong ensemble cast whose foundation is the turbulent political history of the state of West Bengal and which has been receiving acclaim due to its audacious narration style.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Elumale: This is a Kannada movie based on a real-life story, which has been released in various languages. Under the direction of Punit Rangaswamy, the movie tells the cross-cultural love story of a couple in the context of the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka boundary.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

OTT Premieres and Digital Debuts

Inspector Zende: It featured a starring role of Manoj Bajpayee, this Netflix movie is based on the true story of the legendary Mumbai police officer who located and tracked the notorious Swimsuit Killer of the 1980s. An extraordinary non-fiction story supported with strong acting.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao stars in this thriller that is worth watching on Amazon Prime Video. Following a small stint in cinemas, it gets another audience in streaming, presenting an edgy and tense story of violence and strength.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan: This romantic film is released on Zee5 and stars two blind lovers, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The movie delves into their emotional relationship and struggles and offers a touching and motivating narrative.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Kannappa: The Telugu devotional epic about Vishnu Manchu is now currently live on Prime Video. It is a passion project based on the life of a tribal warrior who became an atheist and then a staunch follower of Lord Shiva.

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Su From So: This is a Kannada horror comics movie that is currently on JioHotstar. The movie is a fun and scary film about a boy whose innocent crush causes strange and ghostly happenings

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Also Read: On Which OTT Platform Will Lokah Stream? This Streaming Giant Has Acquired The Rights After Malayalam Movie Roars At Box Office

Tags: OTT releases September 5 2025September 2025 movie releasesSeptember 5 2025 releases

RELATED News

The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
"We watched a lot of football": 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen talks about his special bond with co-star Shazad Latif on sets of 'Atomic'

LATEST NEWS

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT at mha.gov.in: Steps to Check Exam City and Admit Card PDF- Direct Link Here
Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss
This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss
This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss
This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

QUICK LINKS