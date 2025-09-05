This Week’s Fresh Movie And OTT Premieres: Exciting September 5, 2025 Releases You Can’t Miss

At the beginning of the month of September a new wave of cinematic emotions hits the screens and streaming sites. This week, viewers are introduced to a last installment in a blockbuster genre franchise, a Bollywood action film with high stakes, and a compelling list of regional and Hindi language releases premiering online.

You want a good fright this weekend, you want to spend your weekend drinking to your full capacity, you want to see something as a lifelong cinephile you have only seen once in your life, the possibilities are as manifold as the interests of a true film lover. In the haunting farewell of the big screen to the streaming debut, which is based on an actual manhunt, it will be a ride to hell for everyone this week.

Big Screen Blockbusters

The Conjuring: Last Rites: This is the ninth and the last movie in the hugely successful horror franchise. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren in what is being billed as their most perilous case to date, a proper send off to a series that has made hundreds of millions globally.

Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff is back doing what he does best, along with Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa in the newest installment to the high-octane Hindi blockbuster. This movie is poised to live up to the reputation of the series as having adrenaline-thrilling stunts and a no-holds barred story.

Ufff Yeh Siyapaa: This movie, a comedy film in Hindi directed by Sohum Shah and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is a film that has a plot based on chaos and confusion. It may not have a high-profile buzz, but the comedic talents of its cast make this a potential sleeper among those who want to laugh.

Madharaasi: The Sivakarthikeyan starred psychological action thriller by A.R. Murugadoss has hit the theatres with a big buzz. The movie is a highly anticipated theatrical phenomenon that has a combination of high-energy action and amusing twists to the storyline.



Ghaati: Anushka shetty returns in full force in this action movie by Krish Jagarlamudi. It is a long time coming revenge drama gritty movie with a drug smuggling ring background and fans are shouting praises on the fierce performance of Anushka.

The Bengal Files: This socio-political drama directed by Vivek Agnihotri is a film that has raised a lot of debates even prior to its release. It is a film with a very strong ensemble cast whose foundation is the turbulent political history of the state of West Bengal and which has been receiving acclaim due to its audacious narration style.

Elumale: This is a Kannada movie based on a real-life story, which has been released in various languages. Under the direction of Punit Rangaswamy, the movie tells the cross-cultural love story of a couple in the context of the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka boundary.

OTT Premieres and Digital Debuts

Inspector Zende: It featured a starring role of Manoj Bajpayee, this Netflix movie is based on the true story of the legendary Mumbai police officer who located and tracked the notorious Swimsuit Killer of the 1980s. An extraordinary non-fiction story supported with strong acting.

Maalik: Rajkummar Rao stars in this thriller that is worth watching on Amazon Prime Video. Following a small stint in cinemas, it gets another audience in streaming, presenting an edgy and tense story of violence and strength.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan: This romantic film is released on Zee5 and stars two blind lovers, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor. The movie delves into their emotional relationship and struggles and offers a touching and motivating narrative.

Kannappa: The Telugu devotional epic about Vishnu Manchu is now currently live on Prime Video. It is a passion project based on the life of a tribal warrior who became an atheist and then a staunch follower of Lord Shiva.

Su From So: This is a Kannada horror comics movie that is currently on JioHotstar. The movie is a fun and scary film about a boy whose innocent crush causes strange and ghostly happenings

