Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Honorary Oscar In 2025, But Did You Know How Many Times He Was Nominated Before And Didn’t Win?

Tom Cruise gets his first AWARD, and have you ever wondered how Tom Cruise became Hollywood’s real-life action hero?
Born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, Cruise isn’t just an actor, he’s a thrill-seeker, stunt-daredevil, and box-office legend all rolled into one.
He became a superhero for doing his stunts by himslef, from soaring jets in Top Gun to jaw-dropping rooftop chases in Mission: Impossible, he practically redefines cool every time he hits the screen. And ofcourse, he really does his own stunts, so maybe skip the popcorn if you’re scared of heights!
Off-screen, Cruise isn’t just charming; he is a savvy too. Tom has been producing his own films and taking smart career risks, which has helped him collect and make a whopping net worth of around $600 million.
Where fans can not get enough of him, not just for his movies but for his energy, dedication, and that unmistakable Cruise smile.
So, what’s your favorite Cruise adrenaline moment? Is it Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, or something else that left you on the edge of your seat?
How Many Times Was Tom Cruise Nominated For An Oscar Award?
Don’t you know that Tom Cruise was nominated four times for a competitive Oscar and never won? Born on the Fourth of July to Top Gun: Maverick are some of the blockbuster movies, each celebrating his outstanding acting or producing. So iconic, and yet he hasn’t been given that golden statue, so ironic, right? He has been cheered by fans all around for every nomination. Which of his performances do you think deserved an Oscar win?
Which Movies Was Tom Cruise Nominated For Before? Competitive Oscar Nominations
- 1990: Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Born on the Fourth of July. Winner: Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot).
- 1997: Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Jerry Maguire. Winner: Geoffrey Rush (Shine).
- 2000: Nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Magnolia. Winner: Michael Caine (The Cider House Rules).
- 2023: Nominated for Best Picture as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. Winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Academy Honorary Award In 2025
