Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Honorary Oscar In 2025, But Did You Know How Many Times He Was Nominated Before And Didn’t Win?

Tom Cruise gets his first AWARD, and have you ever wondered how Tom Cruise became Hollywood’s real-life action hero?

Born on July 3, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, Cruise isn’t just an actor, he’s a thrill-seeker, stunt-daredevil, and box-office legend all rolled into one.

He became a superhero for doing his stunts by himslef, from soaring jets in Top Gun to jaw-dropping rooftop chases in Mission: Impossible, he practically redefines cool every time he hits the screen. And ofcourse, he really does his own stunts, so maybe skip the popcorn if you’re scared of heights!

Off-screen, Cruise isn’t just charming; he is a savvy too. Tom has been producing his own films and taking smart career risks, which has helped him collect and make a whopping net worth of around $600 million.

Where fans can not get enough of him, not just for his movies but for his energy, dedication, and that unmistakable Cruise smile.

So, what’s your favorite Cruise adrenaline moment? Is it Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, or something else that left you on the edge of your seat?

How Many Times Was Tom Cruise Nominated For An Oscar Award?

Don’t you know that Tom Cruise was nominated four times for a competitive Oscar and never won? Born on the Fourth of July to Top Gun: Maverick are some of the blockbuster movies, each celebrating his outstanding acting or producing. So iconic, and yet he hasn’t been given that golden statue, so ironic, right? He has been cheered by fans all around for every nomination. Which of his performances do you think deserved an Oscar win?

Which Movies Was Tom Cruise Nominated For Before? Competitive Oscar Nominations

1990: Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Born on the Fourth of July. Winner: Daniel Day-Lewis (My Left Foot).

Tom Cruise Finally Honoured With Academy Honorary Award In 2025

Lights, camera, action! Tom Cruise is eventually given the red carpet treatment by Hollywood in November 2025, the way it knows only too well. He was honored with the coveted Academy Honorary Award, at the Governors Awards, not a recognition given to one film, but a career full of movie magic. TOM CRUISE received his first ever (Honorary) Oscar last night for his 40yr career in Film. (The Academy hands out Honorary Oscars months before the main awards. It used to be part of the main ceremony until 2009) pic.twitter.com/SNmopeHX9L — Michael Warburton (@TheMonologist) November 17, 2025 Tom Cruise's speech after receiving the @TheAcademy's Governor's honourary award, is beautiful pic.twitter.com/c6de4SqBzY — Sir Dickson (@Wizarab10) November 18, 2025 Since jaw-dropping stunts have been the order of the day, Cruise has kept people in amazement in pushing the limits of the big screen experience over the decades. People shouted, spectators were praising, and the stunts society saluted their champion. Now, what-a-you-think, do you think this honor at last provides Tom with the Oscar moment that he has been chasing all these years? (With Inputs)