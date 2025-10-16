LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tom Cruise And Ana de Armas Friend-Zone Each Other, Part Ways After 9 Months Amid Wedding Rumours

Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their relationship after nine months of dating. Reports say the couple decided to part ways on mutual terms after realising the spark between them had faded. Despite the breakup, they plan to remain friends and continue working together on upcoming film projects.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 16, 2025 23:31:29 IST

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise and actress Ana de Armas have ended their relationship after less than nine months of dating. Reports say the couple, who began dating in February, decided to separate on friendly terms after realising that the “spark had gone.”

A source close to the pair told The Sun that both enjoyed their time together but agreed it was time to move on. They decided to remain friends and continue their professional collaborations despite the breakup.

The news surprised fans, as rumours of a wedding and joint film projects had been circulating in recent months. According to reports, Ana de Armas will continue to work with Tom Cruise, as she has already been cast in one of his upcoming films. “They handled everything maturely and are focused on their professional commitments,” said the insider. Their upcoming supernatural thriller Deeper has been put on hold, while another project titled Pressure is also in the works.

Cruise and de Armas made several public appearances earlier this year, confirming their relationship. They were spotted holding hands during a Vermont trip and later vacationed in Madrid and London.

The couple also attended David Beckham’s 50th birthday party and an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium. Their relationship attracted widespread attention, especially for Cruise’s trademark helicopter trips and glamorous outings with the Knives Out actress.

The Couple’s past relationships

Ana de Armas, known for her roles in No Time to Die and Ballerina, previously dated actor Ben Affleck for ten months before their separation. For Tom Cruise, this relationship was his first major one since his divorce from Katie Holmes.

The Mission: Impossible star had earlier been married to actresses Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman. Both Cruise and de Armas have decided to focus on their careers and maintain a cordial friendship post-split.

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS